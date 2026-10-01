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A New Lens on Modern Heritage: ArchDaily Partners with World Monuments Fund

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What makes a building worth preserving? Age is the most common answer, but not always the best one. A building from the 1950s or 70s may carry as much historical significance as a medieval cathedral; it simply demands a different framework, one that weighs political context, cultural meaning, and architectural innovation over the mere passage of time. This is especially true for modernist architecture across the so-called Global South, where the movement took on unique forms of expression.

It is precisely this conversation that ArchDaily and World Monuments Fund are now opening together. WMF brings on-the-ground conservation expertise across the world, and ArchDaily brings the editorial capacity to contextualize that work and connect it to a global audience. The goal is to do both at once: preserve places and tell their stories, shaping how modernist heritage is understood far beyond the field of preservation itself.

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Romullo Baratto
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Cite: Romullo Baratto. "A New Lens on Modern Heritage: ArchDaily Partners with World Monuments Fund" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185940/a-new-lens-on-modern-heritage-archdaily-partners-with-the-world-monuments-fund> ISSN 0719-8884

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United Nations’ Historic Africa Hall after the renovation by Architectus Conrad Garget. Image © Rory Gardiner

现代遗产新视角：ArchDaily 携手世界纪念性建筑保护基金会

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