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Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura

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Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairFuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingFuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, ChairFuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, HandrailFuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Renovation
Quito, Ecuador
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Team: Ricardo Vera T., Paola Silva, Sophie Zurita, Sofia Barzallo
  • General Construction: Juan Diego L.
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Pedro Ospina
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
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Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. We are betting on the recycling of housing infrastructure with high urban value, which the real estate market often overlooks—either failing to recognize its potential or deliberately choosing to demolish and replace it.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationEcuador
Cite: "Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura" [Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura] 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185934/fuente-de-piedra-number-45-feliu-vega-kennedy-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura

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