Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura

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Quito, Ecuador
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Architects: Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura
- Area: 216 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:JAG Studio
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Lead Architect: Feliu Vega Kennedy
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Ricardo Vera T., Paola Silva, Sophie Zurita, Sofia Barzallo
- General Construction: Juan Diego L.
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Pedro Ospina
- City: Quito
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. We are betting on the recycling of housing infrastructure with high urban value, which the real estate market often overlooks—either failing to recognize its potential or deliberately choosing to demolish and replace it.