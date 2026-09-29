Fuente de Piedra #45 / Feliu Vega Kennedy Arquitectura

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Ricardo Vera T., Paola Silva, Sophie Zurita, Sofia Barzallo

General Construction: Juan Diego L.

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Pedro Ospina

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. We are betting on the recycling of housing infrastructure with high urban value, which the real estate market often overlooks—either failing to recognize its potential or deliberately choosing to demolish and replace it.