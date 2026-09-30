  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Slovenia
  5. House at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti

House at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti

Save

House at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti - Exterior PhotographyHouse at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti - Interior PhotographyHouse at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Gornja Radgona, Slovenia
  • Architects: Skupaj Arhitekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Skobe
  • Lead Architects: Tomaž Ebenšpanger (UM FGPA)
  • Technical Team: Denis Hitrec, Ema Peras
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EEP, d.o.o., David Vesnaver
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: REing, Rational Energy, inženiring, d.o.o.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Elektro Talian, Borut Talian, s.p.
  • General Contractor: G. M. Hiše, d.o.o.
  • City: Gornja Radgona
  • Country: Slovenia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. Project and context - House at the Top of the Hill is situated in the Radgona-Kapela Hills of northeastern Slovenia. Conceived as a retreat from the capital for occasional stays, it brings quiet, daylight, weather and views into everyday life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Skupaj Arhitekti
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovenia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovenia
Cite: "House at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti" 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185892/house-at-the-top-of-the-hill-skupaj-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ana Skobe

山顶之屋 / Skupaj Arhitekti

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags