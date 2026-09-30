House at the Top of the Hill / Skupaj Arhitekti

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Gornja Radgona, Slovenia
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Architects: Skupaj Arhitekti
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ana Skobe
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Lead Architects: Tomaž Ebenšpanger (UM FGPA)
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Technical Team: Denis Hitrec, Ema Peras
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EEP, d.o.o., David Vesnaver
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: REing, Rational Energy, inženiring, d.o.o.
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Elektro Talian, Borut Talian, s.p.
- General Contractor: G. M. Hiše, d.o.o.
- City: Gornja Radgona
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. Project and context - House at the Top of the Hill is situated in the Radgona-Kapela Hills of northeastern Slovenia. Conceived as a retreat from the capital for occasional stays, it brings quiet, daylight, weather and views into everyday life.