Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz

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Text description provided by the architects. Adorf faces the typical challenges of rural regions: an ageing and declining population, a loss of attractiveness as a place to live and work, and the resulting difficult economic situation. The town is counteracting this transformation by improving infrastructure and educational opportunities. The new Perlmutter Museum represents a flagship project for the town and the region, intended to serve both as a symbol of local identity and as a driver of positive development. Nowhere else in the world does a museum dedicated to freshwater pearl mussels, pearl fishing, and mother-of-pearl craftsmanship exist in this form. Adorf aims to use this unique feature as an attractive catalyst for actively shaping structural change.