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Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz

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Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz - Exterior PhotographyMother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz - Interior Photography, ConcreteMother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz - Image 4 of 55Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz - Interior Photography, ConcreteMother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz - More Images+ 50

Curated by Nina Vuga

Museum, Learning, Sustainability
Adorf/Vogtland, Germany
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Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz - Exterior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. Adorf faces the typical challenges of rural regions: an ageing and declining population, a loss of attractiveness as a place to live and work, and the resulting difficult economic situation. The town is counteracting this transformation by improving infrastructure and educational opportunities. The new Perlmutter Museum represents a flagship project for the town and the region, intended to serve both as a symbol of local identity and as a driver of positive development. Nowhere else in the world does a museum dedicated to freshwater pearl mussels, pearl fishing, and mother-of-pearl craftsmanship exist in this form. Adorf aims to use this unique feature as an attractive catalyst for actively shaping structural change.

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Cite: "Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz" 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185837/mother-of-pearl-experience-museum-adorf-vogtland-schulz-und-schulz> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Gustav Willeit

阿多夫-福格兰特贝壳珍珠母体验博物馆 / Schulz und Schulz

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