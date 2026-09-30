Mother of Pearl Experience Museum Adorf-Vogtland / Schulz und Schulz

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Architects: Schulz und Schulz
- Area: 2013 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Gustav Willeit, Albrecht Voss
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Manufacturers: JUNG, Lamilux, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Akurit, Busch-Jaeger, ClimaDomo, DekoZell, Forbo, GEZE, GU Automatic, HEYSAN, Häfele, Lahnau Akustik GmbH, MOSAFIL, Meiser, Oertel, SP-Bau, Schörghuber, Schüco, Steinwerk Theuma, +2
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- Category: Museum, Learning, Sustainability
- Project Team: Christoph Untch, Christian Wischalla, Jana Unbehauen, Sarah Ahner
- Net Floor Area: 1.112 m²
- Gross Volume: 5.869 m³
- Exhibition Design: KOCMOC.NET GmbH
- City: Adorf/Vogtland
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Adorf faces the typical challenges of rural regions: an ageing and declining population, a loss of attractiveness as a place to live and work, and the resulting difficult economic situation. The town is counteracting this transformation by improving infrastructure and educational opportunities. The new Perlmutter Museum represents a flagship project for the town and the region, intended to serve both as a symbol of local identity and as a driver of positive development. Nowhere else in the world does a museum dedicated to freshwater pearl mussels, pearl fishing, and mother-of-pearl craftsmanship exist in this form. Adorf aims to use this unique feature as an attractive catalyst for actively shaping structural change.