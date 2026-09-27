Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm

+ 14

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture, Showroom

Design Team: Della Okta Aditama, Yovan Afriadi

General Contractor: Gitalaras

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nurco Lighting

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jordnära Cafe is designed as a calm and welcoming space where people can pause, connect, and unwind. Created by Ady Putra Architect, the project transforms two existing shophouses into a layered spatial experience where light, tactility, and material connection define the rhythm of everyday life.