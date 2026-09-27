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Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm

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Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm - Image 2 of 19Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm - Interior Photography, WoodJordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm - Interior Photography, WoodJordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteJordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm - More Images+ 14

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture, Showroom
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Ady Putra Architect Design Firm
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tedy Dimas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  PHOMI Indonesia
  • Lead Architects: Ady Putra
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Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Tedy Dimas

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jordnära Cafe is designed as a calm and welcoming space where people can pause, connect, and unwind. Created by Ady Putra Architect, the project transforms two existing shophouses into a layered spatial experience where light, tactility, and material connection define the rhythm of everyday life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomIndonesia
Cite: "Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm" 27 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185824/jordnara-cafe-and-phomi-showroom-ady-putra-architect-design-firm> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tedy Dimas

Jordnära 咖啡厅与 PHOMI 展厅 / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm

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