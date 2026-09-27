Jordnära Cafe & PHOMI Showroom / Ady Putra Architect Design Firm

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Jakarta, Indonesia
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Architects: Ady Putra Architect Design Firm
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Tedy Dimas
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Manufacturers: PHOMI Indonesia
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Lead Architects: Ady Putra
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture, Showroom
- Design Team: Della Okta Aditama, Yovan Afriadi
- General Contractor: Gitalaras
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nurco Lighting
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jordnära Cafe is designed as a calm and welcoming space where people can pause, connect, and unwind. Created by Ady Putra Architect, the project transforms two existing shophouses into a layered spatial experience where light, tactility, and material connection define the rhythm of everyday life.