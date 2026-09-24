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Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s

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Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s - Exterior PhotographyLe Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s - Interior PhotographyLe Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairLe Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s - Image 5 of 31Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance
Sherbrooke, Canada
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Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Le Grand-Espace enhances the cultural offering of the Eastern Townships tourist region through a flexible performance venue capable of hosting a wide range of artistic disciplines, from theatre and dance to circus arts and productions for young audiences.

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Atelier Paul Laurendeau
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Cite: "Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185692/le-grand-espace-sherbrooke-a-new-cultural-venue-atelier-paul-laurendeau-plus-neuf-architect-e-s> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maxime Brouillet

Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke 新文化场馆 / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s

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