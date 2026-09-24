Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke: A New Cultural Venue / Atelier Paul Laurendeau + NEUF architect(e)s

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Sherbrooke, Canada
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Architects: Atelier Paul Laurendeau, NEUF architect(e)s
- Area: 1370 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Maxime Brouillet, Félix Michaud
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance
- Design Architect: Paul Laurendeau
- Structural And Civil Engineer: Latéral-DWB
- Mechanical And Electrical Engineer: Dupras Ledoux
- Theatre Consultant: Trizart Alliance
- Acoustician: MJM
- Lighting Consultant: Light Factor
- City: Sherbrooke
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Le Grand-Espace enhances the cultural offering of the Eastern Townships tourist region through a flexible performance venue capable of hosting a wide range of artistic disciplines, from theatre and dance to circus arts and productions for young audiences.