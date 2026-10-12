When the Outdoors Becomes Home: A New Generation of Outdoor Kitchens

Cocinas de exterior Nedra, un diseño de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos para Gandía Blasco con mobiliario de Gamadecor. Image Cortesía de Porcelanosa

Outdoor kitchens have evolved from exclusive luxury additions into natural extensions of the home. Gardens, terraces, and porches are being transformed into spaces for cooking and, above all, entertaining without having to step inside. This solution not only adds convenience but also increases property value, responding to a lifestyle that is increasingly connected to the outdoors.

At the forefront of this trend is Offroad Kitchen by Gamadecor, designed to offer the same performance as an indoor kitchen while being fully equipped to withstand open-air conditions. Its modular design allows each project to be configured according to the user's space and needs, integrating cooking, washing, and storage areas, as well as islands that foster social interaction and shared use.

A key differentiator in the execution of these kitchens is the selection of high-performance materials. Countertops can be crafted from XTONE—a large-format porcelain surface resistant to impacts, scratches, high temperatures, and UV radiation—or Krion®, a non-porous, bacteriostatic, and low-maintenance solid surface that creates seamless countertops with exceptional aesthetic appeal. Both materials guarantee durability and hygiene, alongside excellent resistance to moisture and temperature fluctuations.

Another outdoor kitchen design is Nedra, created by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos for Gandía Blasco. Featuring cabinetry by Gamadecor and surfaces by XTONE or Krion®, it stands out for its clean lines.

The minimalist, lightweight aesthetic of Gamadecor's kitchen cabinetry features a table-like module, offering a continuous, expansive surface when not in use. Nedra transforms the way we experience and share outdoor settings, seamlessly integrating contemporary design and cutting-edge materials.

Beyond aesthetics, these new outdoor kitchens represent an evolution in how we experience open-air living. Durable materials and innovative technical solutions turn these designs into year-round settings, where cooking and sharing become parts of a single, unified experience.