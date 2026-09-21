On the International Day of Peace: Architecture Between Conflict and Coexistence

Every year on September 21, the United Nations marks the International Day of Peace, an observance that invites global reflection on the conditions necessary to cultivate non-violence, social stability, and human dignity. Under the 2026 theme, "Invest in Peace – For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day," the international body emphasizes that peace is neither static nor self-sustaining. Rather than an abstract condition defined solely by diplomatic agreements, peace operates as an ongoing social process, shaped by economic equity, institutional integrity, and the quality of civic life across communities.
Conflict is also experienced through space. War and political instability can transform homes, public infrastructure, cultural heritage, and landscapes, while displacement can reshape neighborhoods and entire urban regions. Beyond areas directly affected by conflict, questions of segregation, unequal access to resources, exclusion, and the militarization of public space reveal how social and political tensions can become embedded in the built environment.
These relationships between space, conflict, and social life have been explored through a range of architectural and urban projects, from post-conflict reconstruction and emergency housing to the preservation of cultural heritage and the transformation of contested public spaces. Rather than positioning architecture as a solution to complex political conflicts, these examples offer ways to examine how the built environment is affected by conflict and, in turn, how spatial decisions can influence processes of recovery, memory, displacement, and coexistence. Below is a selection of ArchDaily articles that examine these intersections.
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