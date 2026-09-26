Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms two small early 20th-century apartments in Milan's Bovisa district, organized around a shared threshold. This threshold became the conceptual starting point of the intervention: a spatial device that separates and connects two distinct domestic identities, expressed immediately through two contrasting chromatic atmospheres—terra red and matcha green.