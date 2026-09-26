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Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio

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Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio - Image 2 of 33Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio - Image 3 of 33Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, ShelvingImbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairImbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartments, Renovation
Milano, Italy
  • Architects: co.arch studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tiziano Ercoli, Riccardo Giancola, Francesca Iovene
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  One to One object, Rabatto
  • Lead Architects: Andrea Pezzoli, Giulia Urciuili, Alessandra Negri
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Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Tiziano Ercoli, Riccardo Giancola

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms two small early 20th-century apartments in Milan's Bovisa district, organized around a shared threshold. This threshold became the conceptual starting point of the intervention: a spatial device that separates and connects two distinct domestic identities, expressed immediately through two contrasting chromatic atmospheres—terra red and matcha green.

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co.arch studio
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationItaly

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio" 26 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185433/imbriani-renovation-of-two-apartments-in-milan-crch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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