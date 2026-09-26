Imbriani – Renovation of Two Apartments in Milan / co.arch studio

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Milano, Italy
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Architects: co.arch studio
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tiziano Ercoli, Riccardo Giancola, Francesca Iovene
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Manufacturers: One to One object, Rabatto
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Lead Architects: Andrea Pezzoli, Giulia Urciuili, Alessandra Negri
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Renovation
- Design Team: Gaia Uslenghi, Federica Leonardi
- City: Milano
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms two small early 20th-century apartments in Milan's Bovisa district, organized around a shared threshold. This threshold became the conceptual starting point of the intervention: a spatial device that separates and connects two distinct domestic identities, expressed immediately through two contrasting chromatic atmospheres—terra red and matcha green.