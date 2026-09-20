La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio

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Ciudad Santa Catarina, Mexico
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- Area: 26 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Paco Alvarez
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Manufacturers: Andamios Monterrey, Habiteo, PROMMAT
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- Category: Temporary Installations
- Coordinators: Vicente Tapia, Djordje Stanojevic
- Academic Support: Héctor Pineda
- Construction: Jorge Jiménez
- Students: Alison Atenas Flores Portillo, Anagaby Aguirre Manríquez, Andrea Rivera González, Britany Merary Figueroa Martínez, Carlos Emiliano Macias Acevedo, Diego López Bustamante, Emilio Castro Gómez, Gema Roxana González Rivera, Jesús Alejandro Pacheco López, Joselin Vega Gaona, Luis Eduardo Delgado Macedo, Luis Gael Mazatl Vela Zaragoza, Marco Antonio López Martínez, Montserrat Bocanegra Albarrán, Natalio Rodríguez Perales, Rebeca Miranda Corrales, Romina Santos Acosta, Samuel Rodrigo Enríquez Macias
- Architects In Charge: Vicente Tapia, Moisés Morales
- Contributors: Giovanni Gamboa
- Construction Support: Oscar Cardona
- Acknowledgments: CEDIM CEO Leslie García Novak
- Sponsors: PROMMAT, Habiteo, Andamios Monterrey
- Architecture Firms: WEYES
- General Construction: Jorge Jiménez
- City: Ciudad Santa Catarina
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Understanding architecture as both a collaborative and experiential practice, La Grieta Pavilion was conceived as an academic and constructive exploration focused on sustainability, material awareness, and the relationship between light, time, and space. Designed in collaboration with WEYES Studio and developed alongside architecture students from CEDIM, the pavilion became both a built artifact and a pedagogical exercise that linked design, construction, and environmental awareness through direct interaction with material systems.