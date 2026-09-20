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La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio

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La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio - Exterior Photography, WoodLa Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio - Interior Photography, WoodLa Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio - Image 4 of 13La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio - Exterior Photography, WoodLa Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio - More Images+ 8

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Temporary Installations
Ciudad Santa Catarina, Mexico
  • Coordinators: Vicente Tapia, Djordje Stanojevic
  • Academic Support: Héctor Pineda
  • Construction: Jorge Jiménez
  • Students: Alison Atenas Flores Portillo, Anagaby Aguirre Manríquez, Andrea Rivera González, Britany Merary Figueroa Martínez, Carlos Emiliano Macias Acevedo, Diego López Bustamante, Emilio Castro Gómez, Gema Roxana González Rivera, Jesús Alejandro Pacheco López, Joselin Vega Gaona, Luis Eduardo Delgado Macedo, Luis Gael Mazatl Vela Zaragoza, Marco Antonio López Martínez, Montserrat Bocanegra Albarrán, Natalio Rodríguez Perales, Rebeca Miranda Corrales, Romina Santos Acosta, Samuel Rodrigo Enríquez Macias
  • Architects In Charge: Vicente Tapia, Moisés Morales
  • Contributors: Giovanni Gamboa
  • Construction Support: Oscar Cardona
  • Acknowledgments: CEDIM CEO Leslie García Novak
  • Sponsors: PROMMAT, Habiteo, Andamios Monterrey
  • Architecture Firms: WEYES
  • General Construction: Jorge Jiménez
  • City: Ciudad Santa Catarina
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Paco Alvarez

Text description provided by the architects. Understanding architecture as both a collaborative and experiential practice, La Grieta Pavilion was conceived as an academic and constructive exploration focused on sustainability, material awareness, and the relationship between light, time, and space. Designed in collaboration with WEYES Studio and developed alongside architecture students from CEDIM, the pavilion became both a built artifact and a pedagogical exercise that linked design, construction, and environmental awareness through direct interaction with material systems.

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Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM
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WEYES Estudio
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WoodBrick

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Cite: "La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio" [Pabellón La Grieta / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio] 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185419/la-grieta-pavilion-centro-de-estudios-superiores-de-diseno-de-monterrey-cedim-plus-weyes-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paco Alvarez

裂缝展厅 / Onda Pavilion + WEYES Estudio

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