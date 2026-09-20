La Grieta Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM + WEYES Estudio

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Category: Temporary Installations

Coordinators: Vicente Tapia, Djordje Stanojevic

Academic Support: Héctor Pineda

Construction: Jorge Jiménez

Students: Alison Atenas Flores Portillo, Anagaby Aguirre Manríquez, Andrea Rivera González, Britany Merary Figueroa Martínez, Carlos Emiliano Macias Acevedo, Diego López Bustamante, Emilio Castro Gómez, Gema Roxana González Rivera, Jesús Alejandro Pacheco López, Joselin Vega Gaona, Luis Eduardo Delgado Macedo, Luis Gael Mazatl Vela Zaragoza, Marco Antonio López Martínez, Montserrat Bocanegra Albarrán, Natalio Rodríguez Perales, Rebeca Miranda Corrales, Romina Santos Acosta, Samuel Rodrigo Enríquez Macias

Architects In Charge: Vicente Tapia, Moisés Morales

Contributors: Giovanni Gamboa

Construction Support: Oscar Cardona

Acknowledgments: CEDIM CEO Leslie García Novak

Sponsors: PROMMAT, Habiteo, Andamios Monterrey

Architecture Firms: WEYES

General Construction: Jorge Jiménez

City: Ciudad Santa Catarina

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Understanding architecture as both a collaborative and experiential practice, La Grieta Pavilion was conceived as an academic and constructive exploration focused on sustainability, material awareness, and the relationship between light, time, and space. Designed in collaboration with WEYES Studio and developed alongside architecture students from CEDIM, the pavilion became both a built artifact and a pedagogical exercise that linked design, construction, and environmental awareness through direct interaction with material systems.