Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Announces 12 Finalists Advancing Regional Design Excellence

Save this picture! Can Gio Pavilions / DE-SO Asia. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026, presented by BlueScope, has announced the 12 finalist projects selected to advance to the ASEAN-level appraisal. Representing outstanding achievements in architecture across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the finalists were selected through the Country Awards programs and now move forward to regional evaluation by an international judging panel.

Now in its second ASEAN edition, the program celebrates architectural projects that demonstrate excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, and the creative application of coated steel solutions. Under the 2026 theme, "Shaping Resilient Futures: Timeless Design with Coated Steel," the Awards highlight projects that respond meaningfully to their context while delivering enduring value for future generations.

The Awards aim to elevate steel architectural quality across Southeast Asia by recognizing projects that combine aesthetic integrity, durability, innovation, and responsible material use. Beyond recognizing individual projects, the program promotes knowledge sharing, professional exchange, and stronger connections among the region's architectural community.

ASEAN 2026 Finalists

Commercial Category

Indonesia

Jakarta Premium Outlet

Pandega Desain Weharima (PDW)

Malaysia

TUAH 1895

GDP Architects Sdn Bhd

Thailand

KiN

DesireSynthesis

Vietnam

Can Gio Pavilions

DE-SO Asia

Industrial Category

Indonesia

Euroasiatic Head Quarter

PT. Pandega Desain Weharima

Thailand

Nova Organic Office and Warehouse

Atelier of Architects

Vietnam

Pandora Crafting Facility – Binh Duong, HCMC

Archetype Vietnam Ltd.

Residential Category

Indonesia

IC House

ANGKASA ARCHITECTS

Thailand

Baan Maiyalap

Physicalist

Institutional, Public & Others Category

Indonesia

Desa Binaan Tampelas

PT Pandega Desain Weharima

Malaysia

Pusat Rehabilitasi Perkeso Sultan Nazrin Shah

RSP Architects Sdn Bhd

Thailand

Chiang Mai University Main Stadium

A49CH

Judging Process

The finalist projects will participate in the ASEAN appraisal process scheduled for October 2026, where project representatives will present their work directly to the judging panel. Each project will be assessed against three key criteria: Design Excellence, Innovation, and Sustainability

The evaluation places particular emphasis on how coated steel contributes to architectural quality, durability, climate responsiveness, technical performance, and long-term relevance.

ASEAN 2026 Judging Panel

The ASEAN finalists will be assessed by an international panel of distinguished architects and industry leaders:

Ar. Geoffrey Croker

Principal, fjcstudio (Australia)

Principal, fjcstudio (Australia) Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto

Vice President, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (Indonesia)

Vice President, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (Indonesia) Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas

Principal, Hijjas Kasturi Associates (Malaysia)

Principal, Hijjas Kasturi Associates (Malaysia) Ar. Kulthida Songkittipakdee

Vice President, Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (Thailand)

Principal Architect, HAS Design and Research

Vice President, Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (Thailand) Principal Architect, HAS Design and Research Ar. Dr. Truong Nguyen Hoang Long

Head of Environment and Sustainable Design, University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

Celebrating Architecture Across Four Countries and Four Categories

The 2026 program brings together projects from four ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam

Across four award categories: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Institutional, Public & Others

ASEAN Awards Ceremony in Bangkok

The ASEAN winners will be announced at the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Ceremony, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 20 November 2026. The event will bring together architects, industry leaders, academic partners, media representatives, and project teams from across the region to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and winners.

In addition to the ASEAN category winners, the evening will include a special recognition program celebrating the 60th Anniversary of COLORBOND® steel, highlighting projects that demonstrate the long-lasting beauty, durability, and performance of coated steel in architecture.

Beyond the Awards

The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN is designed as more than a competition. The program creates opportunities for architects to exchange ideas, learn from exemplary projects, and strengthen professional connections across Southeast Asia.

As a further recognition of excellence, the winner of each ASEAN category will be invited to participate in a one-week Learning and Sharing Trip to Australia. The program will provide direct engagement with leading architects, innovative projects, and industry experts, fostering deeper knowledge exchange between ASEAN and Australia.

Through this regional platform, the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN continues to showcase how architecture can combine design excellence, technical performance, and material innovation to create buildings that remain relevant, resilient, and meaningful for generations to come.