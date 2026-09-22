Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Announces 12 Finalists Advancing Regional Design Excellence

The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026, presented by BlueScope, has announced the 12 finalist projects selected to advance to the ASEAN-level appraisal. Representing outstanding achievements in architecture across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the finalists were selected through the Country Awards programs and now move forward to regional evaluation by an international judging panel.
Now in its second ASEAN edition, the program celebrates architectural projects that demonstrate excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, and the creative application of coated steel solutions. Under the 2026 theme, "Shaping Resilient Futures: Timeless Design with Coated Steel," the Awards highlight projects that respond meaningfully to their context while delivering enduring value for future generations.
The Awards aim to elevate steel architectural quality across Southeast Asia by recognizing projects that combine aesthetic integrity, durability, innovation, and responsible material use. Beyond recognizing individual projects, the program promotes knowledge sharing, professional exchange, and stronger connections among the region's architectural community.
ASEAN 2026 Finalists
Commercial Category
Indonesia
Jakarta Premium Outlet
Pandega Desain Weharima (PDW)
Malaysia
TUAH 1895
GDP Architects Sdn Bhd
Thailand
KiN
DesireSynthesis
Vietnam
Can Gio Pavilions
DE-SO Asia
Industrial Category
Indonesia
Euroasiatic Head Quarter
PT. Pandega Desain Weharima
Thailand
Nova Organic Office and Warehouse
Atelier of Architects
Vietnam
Pandora Crafting Facility – Binh Duong, HCMC
Archetype Vietnam Ltd.
Residential Category
Indonesia
IC House
ANGKASA ARCHITECTS
Thailand
Baan Maiyalap
Physicalist
Institutional, Public & Others Category
Indonesia
Desa Binaan Tampelas
PT Pandega Desain Weharima
Malaysia
Pusat Rehabilitasi Perkeso Sultan Nazrin Shah
RSP Architects Sdn Bhd
Thailand
Chiang Mai University Main Stadium
A49CH
Judging Process
The finalist projects will participate in the ASEAN appraisal process scheduled for October 2026, where project representatives will present their work directly to the judging panel. Each project will be assessed against three key criteria: Design Excellence, Innovation, and Sustainability
The evaluation places particular emphasis on how coated steel contributes to architectural quality, durability, climate responsiveness, technical performance, and long-term relevance.
ASEAN 2026 Judging Panel
The ASEAN finalists will be assessed by an international panel of distinguished architects and industry leaders:
- Ar. Geoffrey Croker
Principal, fjcstudio (Australia)
- Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto
Vice President, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (Indonesia)
- Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas
Principal, Hijjas Kasturi Associates (Malaysia)
- Ar. Kulthida Songkittipakdee
Vice President, Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (Thailand)
Principal Architect, HAS Design and Research
- Ar. Dr. Truong Nguyen Hoang Long
Head of Environment and Sustainable Design, University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)
Celebrating Architecture Across Four Countries and Four Categories
The 2026 program brings together projects from four ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam
Across four award categories: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Institutional, Public & Others
ASEAN Awards Ceremony in Bangkok
The ASEAN winners will be announced at the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Ceremony, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 20 November 2026. The event will bring together architects, industry leaders, academic partners, media representatives, and project teams from across the region to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and winners.
In addition to the ASEAN category winners, the evening will include a special recognition program celebrating the 60th Anniversary of COLORBOND® steel, highlighting projects that demonstrate the long-lasting beauty, durability, and performance of coated steel in architecture.
Beyond the Awards
The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN is designed as more than a competition. The program creates opportunities for architects to exchange ideas, learn from exemplary projects, and strengthen professional connections across Southeast Asia.
As a further recognition of excellence, the winner of each ASEAN category will be invited to participate in a one-week Learning and Sharing Trip to Australia. The program will provide direct engagement with leading architects, innovative projects, and industry experts, fostering deeper knowledge exchange between ASEAN and Australia.
Through this regional platform, the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN continues to showcase how architecture can combine design excellence, technical performance, and material innovation to create buildings that remain relevant, resilient, and meaningful for generations to come.