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Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Announces 12 Finalists Advancing Regional Design Excellence

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The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026, presented by BlueScope, has announced the 12 finalist projects selected to advance to the ASEAN-level appraisal. Representing outstanding achievements in architecture across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the finalists were selected through the Country Awards programs and now move forward to regional evaluation by an international judging panel.

Now in its second ASEAN edition, the program celebrates architectural projects that demonstrate excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, and the creative application of coated steel solutions. Under the 2026 theme, "Shaping Resilient Futures: Timeless Design with Coated Steel," the Awards highlight projects that respond meaningfully to their context while delivering enduring value for future generations.

The Awards aim to elevate steel architectural quality across Southeast Asia by recognizing projects that combine aesthetic integrity, durability, innovation, and responsible material use. Beyond recognizing individual projects, the program promotes knowledge sharing, professional exchange, and stronger connections among the region's architectural community.

ASEAN 2026 Finalists

Commercial Category

Indonesia
Jakarta Premium Outlet
Pandega Desain Weharima (PDW)

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Jakarta Premium Outlet / Pandega Desain Weharima (PDW). Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Malaysia
TUAH 1895
GDP Architects Sdn Bhd

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TUAH 1895 / GDP Architects Sdn Bhd. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Thailand
KiN
DesireSynthesis

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KiN / DesireSynthesis. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Vietnam
Can Gio Pavilions
DE-SO Asia

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Can Gio Pavilions  / DE-SO Asia. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Industrial Category

Indonesia
Euroasiatic Head Quarter
PT. Pandega Desain Weharima

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Euroasiatic Head Quarter / PT. Pandega Desain Weharima. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Thailand
Nova Organic Office and Warehouse
Atelier of Architects

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Nova Organic Office and Warehouse  / Atelier of Architects. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Vietnam
Pandora Crafting Facility – Binh Duong, HCMC
Archetype Vietnam Ltd.

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Pandora Crafting Facility – Binh Duong, HCMC / Archetype Vietnam Ltd.. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Residential Category

Indonesia
IC House
ANGKASA ARCHITECTS

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IC House / ANGKASA ARCHITECTS. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Thailand
Baan Maiyalap
Physicalist

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Baan Maiyalap / Physicalist. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Institutional, Public & Others Category

Indonesia
Desa Binaan Tampelas
PT Pandega Desain Weharima

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Desa Binaan Tampelas / PT Pandega Desain Weharima. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Malaysia
Pusat Rehabilitasi Perkeso Sultan Nazrin Shah
RSP Architects Sdn Bhd

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Pusat Rehabilitasi Perkeso Sultan Nazrin Shah / RSP Architects Sdn Bhd. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Thailand
Chiang Mai University Main Stadium
A49CH

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Chiang Mai University Main Stadium / A49CH. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

Judging Process

The finalist projects will participate in the ASEAN appraisal process scheduled for October 2026, where project representatives will present their work directly to the judging panel. Each project will be assessed against three key criteria: Design Excellence, Innovation, and Sustainability

The evaluation places particular emphasis on how coated steel contributes to architectural quality, durability, climate responsiveness, technical performance, and long-term relevance. 

ASEAN 2026 Judging Panel

The ASEAN finalists will be assessed by an international panel of distinguished architects and industry leaders:

  • Ar. Geoffrey Croker
    Principal, fjcstudio (Australia)
  • Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto
    Vice President, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (Indonesia)
  • Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas
    Principal, Hijjas Kasturi Associates (Malaysia)
  • Ar. Kulthida Songkittipakdee
    Vice President, Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (Thailand)
    Principal Architect, HAS Design and Research
  • Ar. Dr. Truong Nguyen Hoang Long
    Head of Environment and Sustainable Design, University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

Celebrating Architecture Across Four Countries and Four Categories

The 2026 program brings together projects from four ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam

Across four award categories: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Institutional, Public & Others

ASEAN Awards Ceremony in Bangkok

The ASEAN winners will be announced at the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Ceremony, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, on 20 November 2026. The event will bring together architects, industry leaders, academic partners, media representatives, and project teams from across the region to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and winners.

In addition to the ASEAN category winners, the evening will include a special recognition program celebrating the 60th Anniversary of COLORBOND® steel, highlighting projects that demonstrate the long-lasting beauty, durability, and performance of coated steel in architecture. 

Beyond the Awards

The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN is designed as more than a competition. The program creates opportunities for architects to exchange ideas, learn from exemplary projects, and strengthen professional connections across Southeast Asia.

As a further recognition of excellence, the winner of each ASEAN category will be invited to participate in a one-week Learning and Sharing Trip to Australia. The program will provide direct engagement with leading architects, innovative projects, and industry experts, fostering deeper knowledge exchange between ASEAN and Australia. 

Through this regional platform, the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN continues to showcase how architecture can combine design excellence, technical performance, and material innovation to create buildings that remain relevant, resilient, and meaningful for generations to come.

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Cite: "Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Announces 12 Finalists Advancing Regional Design Excellence" 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185350/steel-architectural-awards-asean-2026-announces-12-finalists-advancing-regional-design-excellence> ISSN 0719-8884

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Can Gio Pavilions  / DE-SO Asia. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

2026年东盟钢结构建筑奖公布12项入围作品，推动区域卓越设计

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