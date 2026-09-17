Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: AMZ Arquitetos, Del Bianco Arquitetos
- Area: 5172 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
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Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Coordination: Pablo Alvarenga
- Project Team: Arnaldo Razzante, Laysa Valente, Vinicius Fioratti
- General Construction: Conceito, Bratke, Barbara
- Landscaping: Cenário Paisagismo
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: PROASSP - Impermeabilização; P.Martins Engenharia; Segmentum Consultoria e Projetos Ltda; Advcomm Comunicação Visual
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Senzi Lighting
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ENE Consultores
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Thermoplan
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Rewald
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Rewald
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Apoio Assessoria e projetos SS; Aluízio D'Ávila
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the country's main financial hub, just one block from the bustling Faria Lima Avenue, one of the key conditions for the building's insertion was the preservation and enhancement of the abundant existing vegetation on-site before construction, including species that could not be relocated, such as a Brazilwood tree.