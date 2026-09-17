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Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos

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Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyBothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos - Image 3 of 43Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos - Image 4 of 43Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyBothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos - More Images+ 38

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Offices, Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Coordination: Pablo Alvarenga
  • Project Team: Arnaldo Razzante, Laysa Valente, Vinicius Fioratti
  • General Construction: Conceito, Bratke, Barbara
  • Landscaping: Cenário Paisagismo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: PROASSP - Impermeabilização; P.Martins Engenharia; Segmentum Consultoria e Projetos Ltda; Advcomm Comunicação Visual
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Senzi Lighting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ENE Consultores
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Thermoplan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Rewald
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Rewald
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Apoio Assessoria e projetos SS; Aluízio D'Ávila
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the country's main financial hub, just one block from the bustling Faria Lima Avenue, one of the key conditions for the building's insertion was the preservation and enhancement of the abundant existing vegetation on-site before construction, including species that could not be relocated, such as a Brazilwood tree.

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Cite: "Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos" [Edifício Bothanic Faria Lima / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos] 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185318/bothanic-faria-lima-building-del-bianco-arquitetos-plus-amz-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maíra Acayaba

Bothanic Faria Lima 大楼 / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos

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