Bothanic Faria Lima Building / Del Bianco Arquitetos + AMZ Arquitetos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Offices, Office Buildings

Coordination: Pablo Alvarenga

Project Team: Arnaldo Razzante, Laysa Valente, Vinicius Fioratti

General Construction: Conceito, Bratke, Barbara

Landscaping: Cenário Paisagismo

Engineering & Consulting > Other: PROASSP - Impermeabilização; P.Martins Engenharia; Segmentum Consultoria e Projetos Ltda; Advcomm Comunicação Visual

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Senzi Lighting

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ENE Consultores

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Thermoplan

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Rewald

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Rewald

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Apoio Assessoria e projetos SS; Aluízio D'Ávila

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the country's main financial hub, just one block from the bustling Faria Lima Avenue, one of the key conditions for the building's insertion was the preservation and enhancement of the abundant existing vegetation on-site before construction, including species that could not be relocated, such as a Brazilwood tree.