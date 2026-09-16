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KUSKA Residence / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture
Peru
  • Architects: Taller MACAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Ortiz Santos
  • Lead Architect: Rafael Ortiz Santos
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© Rafael Ortiz Santos

Text description provided by the architects. With the goal of migrating to an environment completely opposite to the city, Kuska was born—a Quechua word meaning "together." The space was conceived as the primary residence for a writer and an artisan, while also designed to host friends, family, and artists-in-residence.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePeru
Cite: "KUSKA Residence / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)" [Residencia KUSKA / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)] 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185261/kuska-residence-taller-macaa-mision-de-arquitectura-construccion-y-arte-en-los-andes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rafael Ortiz Santos

KUSKA 住宅 / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)

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