KUSKA Residence / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)

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Architects: Taller MACAA
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Rafael Ortiz Santos
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Lead Architect: Rafael Ortiz Santos
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. With the goal of migrating to an environment completely opposite to the city, Kuska was born—a Quechua word meaning "together." The space was conceived as the primary residence for a writer and an artisan, while also designed to host friends, family, and artists-in-residence.