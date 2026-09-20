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Tojiro Knife Gallery Tokyo "Hanare" / L/O (KATATA YOSHISHITO DESIGN)

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Retail Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
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© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

A place to meet your true knife – A Tojiro knife is not merely a product. It is a tool used for decades, resharpened, repaired, and growing alongside its owner. Choosing a knife, we believe, is therefore not an act of comparison but of time: the time it takes to find the one blade you will live with. Tojiro's flagship store is a place to encounter the world of the brand: to compare the full range and meet a knife that suits you, and through resharpening and maintenance to encounter the culture of keeping a knife for life, and the story behind Japanese blade-making. More individual commissions, however, including one-off pieces, semi-custom and fully custom knives, called for a different kind of environment.

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Cite: "Tojiro Knife Gallery Tokyo "Hanare" / L/O (KATATA YOSHISHITO DESIGN)" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185211/tojiro-knife-gallery-tokyo-hanare-l-o-katata-yoshishito-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

藤次郎东京刀具画廊“羽离” / L/O (KATATA YOSHISHITO DESIGN)

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