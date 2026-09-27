auruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique

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Architects: Plastique Fantastique
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Park Swan, Ⓒ Lavinia Freitas, Marco Canevacci
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Manufacturers: Bulgari
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Lead Architects: Yena Young, Marco Canevacci
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- Category: Public Space, Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Lavinia Freitas
- Project Management: Prodject
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GEO die Luftwerker
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. auruBOROS transforms the ancient image of the Ouroboros into a temporary urban organism that moves through New York City, connecting architecture, public space, and collective experience.