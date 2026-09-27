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auruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique

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auruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography, FacadeauruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior PhotographyauruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique - Interior PhotographyauruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique - Interior PhotographyauruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique - More Images+ 9

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Space, Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
New York, United States
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auruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ⓒ Lavinia Freitas

Text description provided by the architects. auruBOROS transforms the ancient image of the Ouroboros into a temporary urban organism that moves through New York City, connecting architecture, public space, and collective experience.

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Plastique Fantastique
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsPublic ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "auruBOROS - Urban Memory and Collective Dream / Plastique Fantastique" 27 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185203/auruboros-urban-memory-and-collective-dream-plastique-fantastique> ISSN 0719-8884

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auruBOROS - 城市记忆与集体梦境 / Plastique Fantastique

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