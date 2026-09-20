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The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton

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The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton - Image 2 of 26The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton - Image 4 of 26The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton - Image 5 of 26The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
Faverges-Seythenex, France
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The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton - Image 8 of 26
© Aunave Antoine

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the hollow of the valley, the village seems held within the mountains that embrace it, as if sheltered from the bustle of the world. The air feels denser, filled with a constant freshness that the sun seems to preserve with pleasure, hidden behind the peaks. Here, the landscape is something to be observed, to be listened to. When winter smothers it beneath its snow in a soothing silence, summer sets its slopes vibrating with a cautious, continuous hum. Everything seems close, yet distant, when, one morning, the sound of wood singing at full volume can be heard in the distance, stirred by the first rising breeze.

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Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "The Sound of Wood / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185117/the-sound-of-wood-antoine-aunave-flora-peyrot-mathilde-steenhaut-luc-loviton> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aunave Antoine

木之声 / Antoine Aunave, Flora Peyrot, Mathilde Steenhaut, Luc Loviton

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