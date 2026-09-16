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Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés

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Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior PhotographyDance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 3 of 56Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 4 of 56Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior PhotographyDance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés - More Images+ 51

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Performing Arts Center, Educational Architecture
Massy, France
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Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. The conservatoire lies on a road linking Massy opera house to a park. The tall apartment buildings that surround it seem to step back to give the conservatoire space. Indeed, only once you have walked well along the street Rue des Canadiens do you discover, almost surprised, the brick-toned, cube-like edifice. At first glace, the compactness of this block-like building does not suggest the true extent and complexity of its spaces inside.

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Dominique Coulon & associés
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés" 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185080/dance-music-and-theatre-conservatoire-in-massy-dominique-coulon-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

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