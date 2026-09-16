Dance, Music and Theatre Conservatoire in Massy / Dominique Coulon & associés

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Text description provided by the architects. The conservatoire lies on a road linking Massy opera house to a park. The tall apartment buildings that surround it seem to step back to give the conservatoire space. Indeed, only once you have walked well along the street Rue des Canadiens do you discover, almost surprised, the brick-toned, cube-like edifice. At first glace, the compactness of this block-like building does not suggest the true extent and complexity of its spaces inside.