La Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Natura Futura + Ancestra

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Durán, a satellite city of Guayaquil, the project is set in an environment marked by social and urban tensions. These conditions have increasingly promoted closed, isolated living spaces, reducing social dynamics. A retired couple decided to purchase a run-down property to create three living spaces that would revitalize the neighborhood in a productive and safe way.