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La Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura

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La Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodLa Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura - Interior Photography, BrickLa Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura - Exterior PhotographyLa Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura - Interior PhotographyLa Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura - More Images+ 45

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Adaptive Reuse
Durán, Ecuador
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Durán, a satellite city of Guayaquil, the project is set in an environment marked by social and urban tensions. These conditions have increasingly promoted closed, isolated living spaces, reducing social dynamics. A retired couple decided to purchase a run-down property to create three living spaces that would revitalize the neighborhood in a productive and safe way.

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Ancestra
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Cite: "La Colmena - Multi-family Housing as Shared Neighborhood Infrastructure / Ancestra + Natura Futura" [La Colmena - La Vivienda multifamiliar como infraestructura barrial compartida / Ancestra + Natura Futura] 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185061/la-colmena-multi-family-housing-as-shared-neighborhood-infrastructure-ancestra-plus-natura-futura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© JAG Studio

La Colmena - 共享社区基础设施式的多家庭住宅 / Natura Futura + Ancestra

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