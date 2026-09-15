MAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio

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Text description provided by the architects. There are approximately 13.5 million single-family homes in Germany, occupied on average by fewer than two persons. At the same time, there is a shortage of around 1.4 million housing units in the country. Many people remain in their large homes despite changing life circumstances. Converting parts of these houses into two separate residential units would make a significant contribution to resolving the housing shortage — and would do so without the need for expensive, resource-intensive new construction.