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MAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio

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MAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio - Exterior PhotographyMAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio - Exterior PhotographyMAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BedroomMAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Germany
  • Architects: bruna studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lisa Hempfer
  • Lead Architects: Lea Mittelberger, Lisa Hempfer, Janna Radlow, Johanna Herzog
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MAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio - Exterior Photography
© Lisa Hempfer

Text description provided by the architects. There are approximately 13.5 million single-family homes in Germany, occupied on average by fewer than two persons. At the same time, there is a shortage of around 1.4 million housing units in the country. Many people remain in their large homes despite changing life circumstances. Converting parts of these houses into two separate residential units would make a significant contribution to resolving the housing shortage — and would do so without the need for expensive, resource-intensive new construction.

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bruna studio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationGermany

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationGermany
Cite: "MAR - Conversion of a single-family house into two residential units / bruna studio" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185045/mar-conversion-of-a-single-family-house-into-two-residential-units-bruna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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