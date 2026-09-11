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Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects

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Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects - Exterior PhotographyResidential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodResidential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodResidential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects - Image 5 of 15Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Lithuania
  • Architects: Inblum Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  259
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brolis Timber
  • Lead Architects: Laura Malcaitė, Margarita Podagelytė, Dmitrij Kudin
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Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects - Exterior Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Lower Pavilnys, one of Vilnius' most distinctive neighborhoods, where rolling topography and mature woodland define the unique character of the place.

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Cite: "Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects" 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184858/residential-house-in-lower-pavilnys-vilnius-inblum-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

维尔纽斯下帕维尼斯住宅 / Inblum Architects

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