Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects

-
Architects: Inblum Architects
- Area: 259 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
-
Manufacturers: Brolis Timber
-
Lead Architects: Laura Malcaitė, Margarita Podagelytė, Dmitrij Kudin
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Laura Malcaitė, Dmitrij Kudin
- Design Team: Margarita Podagelytė
- Technical Team: Dmytro Novikov
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Lower Pavilnys, one of Vilnius' most distinctive neighborhoods, where rolling topography and mature woodland define the unique character of the place.