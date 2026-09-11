Residential House in Lower Pavilnys, Vilnius / Inblum Architects

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Lithuania Architects: Inblum Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 259 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brolis Timber

Lead Architects: Laura Malcaitė, Margarita Podagelytė, Dmitrij Kudin

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Lower Pavilnys, one of Vilnius' most distinctive neighborhoods, where rolling topography and mature woodland define the unique character of the place.