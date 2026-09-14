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A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem

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What happens to a house when the life it was designed for ends? In Casa sobre el Arroyo, the answer developed gradually as the building changed use, ownership, and condition over nearly eight decades. Even as these conditions changed, the structure, circulation, and relationship to the site remained central to how the house was understood and, eventually, restored.

Designed by Amancio Williams and Delfina Gálvez Bunge de Williams beginning in 1943 for Amancio's father, Alberto Williams, Casa sobre el Arroyo grew directly from the conditions of its site in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Rather than treating the Las Chacras stream as something to work around, the project uses it to organize the house itself. A reinforced concrete arch crosses the water and lifts the living spaces above it, turning the stream into part of the experience of moving through and inhabiting the house.

A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem - Image 2 of 8A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem - Image 3 of 8A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem - Image 4 of 8A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem - Image 5 of 8A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem - More Images+ 3

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "A House Above the Water: The Story of Amancio and Delfina Williams' Modernist Gem" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184793/a-house-above-the-water-the-story-of-amancio-and-delfina-williams-modernist-gem> ISSN 0719-8884

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Casa Sobre el Arroyo, Amancio Williams. Image via World Monuments Fund

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