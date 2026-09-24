House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD

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Architects: Francesca Iarrusso, PhD, Knut Hjeltnes Architects
- Area: 106 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Hugo Lütcherath
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Lead Architects: Knut Hjeltnes
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Architecture Offices: Architect PhD Francesca Iarrusso
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. The house is built in a semi-dense part of the city of Stavanger and is mostly just a large outcropping piece of bedrock, with a very steep slope toward the street. The program is ordinary, a house of very modest size planned for a young couple with a small child.