  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Norway
  5. House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD

House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD

Save

House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD - Exterior PhotographyHouse Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD - Interior Photography, Chair, BalconyHouse Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairHouse Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD - Image 5 of 19House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Lütcherath

Text description provided by the architects. The house is built in a semi-dense part of the city of Stavanger and is mostly just a large outcropping piece of bedrock, with a very steep slope toward the street. The program is ordinary, a house of very modest size planned for a young couple with a small child.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Knut Hjeltnes Architects
Office
Francesca Iarrusso, PhD
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsNorway
Cite: "House Ersland & Skeie / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184724/house-ersland-and-skeie-knut-hjeltnes-plus-francesca-iarrusso-phd> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hugo Lütcherath

House Ersland & Skeie 住宅 / Knut Hjeltnes + Francesca Iarrusso, PhD

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags