Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos

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Carahue, Chile
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Architects: Carlos Seguel Arquitectos, Gonzalo Verdugo
- Area: 1110 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Natalia Segura
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Lead Architect: Gonzalo Verdugo
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Carlos Seguel
- General Construction: Dirección de Arquitectura MOP Chile
- City: Carahue
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Monkul Wetland, one of the most valuable coastal ecosystems in southern Chile, this wooden boardwalk was conceived as a low-impact infrastructure that allows visitors to traverse and contemplate the landscape without disrupting its delicate environmental balance.