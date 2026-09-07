Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Carlos Seguel

General Construction: Dirección de Arquitectura MOP Chile

City: Carahue

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Monkul Wetland, one of the most valuable coastal ecosystems in southern Chile, this wooden boardwalk was conceived as a low-impact infrastructure that allows visitors to traverse and contemplate the landscape without disrupting its delicate environmental balance.