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Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos

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Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos - Image 2 of 12Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos - Image 3 of 12Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos - Image 4 of 12Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontKay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos - More Images+ 7

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Installations & Structures
Carahue, Chile
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Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos - Image 2 of 12
© Natalia Segura

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Monkul Wetland, one of the most valuable coastal ecosystems in southern Chile, this wooden boardwalk was conceived as a low-impact infrastructure that allows visitors to traverse and contemplate the landscape without disrupting its delicate environmental balance.

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Gonzalo Verdugo
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Carlos Seguel Arquitectos
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile
Cite: "Kay Kay de Monkul Lookout Walkway / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos" [Pasarela Mirador Kay Kay de Monkul / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos] 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184696/kay-kay-de-monkul-lookout-walkway-gonzalo-verdugo-plus-carlos-seguel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Natalia Segura

Monkul Kay Kay 观景步道 / Gonzalo Verdugo + Carlos Seguel Arquitectos

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