Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Renovation • Goiânia, Brazil Architects: Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luiza Florenzano

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Donizete Ferreira , Granitel , Granitorre , Pedras Coimbra , Reka Iluminação , Yzyplas

Lead Architects: Vivian Hori Hawthorne e Luis Claudio Marques Dias

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a charming gated village in the Lapa neighborhood, the original property consisted of two small stacked houses. To accommodate a family of five—a couple and their three children—the project unified the two units into a single residence.