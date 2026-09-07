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Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

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Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Image 2 of 22Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodLapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, BalconyLapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BrickLapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: Estudio Piloti Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luiza Florenzano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Donizete Ferreira, Granitel, Granitorre, Pedras Coimbra, Reka Iluminação, Yzyplas
  • Lead Architects: Vivian Hori Hawthorne e Luis Claudio Marques Dias
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Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Luiza Florenzano

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a charming gated village in the Lapa neighborhood, the original property consisted of two small stacked houses. To accommodate a family of five—a couple and their three children—the project unified the two units into a single residence.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura" [Reforma Casa de Vila na Lapa / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura] 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184594/lapa-townhouse-renovation-estudio-piloti-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luiza Florenzano

拉帕里弄住宅改造 / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

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