Lapa Townhouse Renovation / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

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Goiânia, Brazil
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Architects: Estudio Piloti Arquitetura
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Luiza Florenzano
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Manufacturers: Donizete Ferreira, Granitel, Granitorre, Pedras Coimbra, Reka Iluminação, Yzyplas
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Lead Architects: Vivian Hori Hawthorne e Luis Claudio Marques Dias
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Project Team: Luiza Amato Iazzetti, João Anfe
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Plurali
- Landscaping: Poliana Podboi Adachi
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a charming gated village in the Lapa neighborhood, the original property consisted of two small stacked houses. To accommodate a family of five—a couple and their three children—the project unified the two units into a single residence.