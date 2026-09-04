Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados

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Infrastructure, Airport • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil Architects: Bacco Arquitetos Associados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10840 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ana Mello

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Saint-Gobain Alucomaxx , Crosslam , Hunter Douglas , Pertech do Brasil , Portobello , Sherwin-Williams Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Marcelo Barbosa, Julio Cesar Corbucci

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Infrastructure, Airport

Coordination: Laura Poggio, Micael Dambros

Project Team: Debora Bueno, Edson Maruyama, Lucas Biancchi, Xingzi Ma, Julia Ribeiro, Lucas Nadalini, Otavio Freitas, Allan Luduvice

Landscaping: VG Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Formato Projetos & Desenhos Técnicos Ltda

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Crosslam, AR Estruturas Engenharia e Montagem

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zol Design, Usina Consultoria e Projetos

City: Ribeirão Preto

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. In contrast to the concept of the "non-place," the design transforms the airport into an active urban element integrated into the Ribeirão Preto community. The Glued Laminated Timber (glulam) structure reduces the carbon footprint and establishes a connection with the local agro-industrial identity, converting transit infrastructure into a welcoming space for social gathering.