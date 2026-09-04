Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados

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Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
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Architects: Bacco Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 10840 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ana Mello
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Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Alucomaxx, Crosslam, Hunter Douglas, Pertech do Brasil, Portobello, Sherwin-Williams
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Lead Architects: Marcelo Barbosa, Julio Cesar Corbucci
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- Category: Infrastructure, Airport
- Coordination: Laura Poggio, Micael Dambros
- Project Team: Debora Bueno, Edson Maruyama, Lucas Biancchi, Xingzi Ma, Julia Ribeiro, Lucas Nadalini, Otavio Freitas, Allan Luduvice
- Landscaping: VG Landscape
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Formato Projetos & Desenhos Técnicos Ltda
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Crosslam, AR Estruturas Engenharia e Montagem
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zol Design, Usina Consultoria e Projetos
- City: Ribeirão Preto
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In contrast to the concept of the "non-place," the design transforms the airport into an active urban element integrated into the Ribeirão Preto community. The Glued Laminated Timber (glulam) structure reduces the carbon footprint and establishes a connection with the local agro-industrial identity, converting transit infrastructure into a welcoming space for social gathering.