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Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados

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Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographyDoutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, GlassDoutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Image 7 of 26Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Exterior PhotographyDoutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Infrastructure, Airport
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: Bacco Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10840
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Mello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Alucomaxx, Crosslam, Hunter Douglas, Pertech do Brasil, Portobello, Sherwin-Williams
  • Lead Architects: Marcelo Barbosa, Julio Cesar Corbucci
  • Coordination: Laura Poggio, Micael Dambros
  • Project Team: Debora Bueno, Edson Maruyama, Lucas Biancchi, Xingzi Ma, Julia Ribeiro, Lucas Nadalini, Otavio Freitas, Allan Luduvice
  • Landscaping: VG Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Formato Projetos & Desenhos Técnicos Ltda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Crosslam, AR Estruturas Engenharia e Montagem
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zol Design, Usina Consultoria e Projetos
  • City: Ribeirão Preto
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. In contrast to the concept of the "non-place," the design transforms the airport into an active urban element integrated into the Ribeirão Preto community. The Glued Laminated Timber (glulam) structure reduces the carbon footprint and establishes a connection with the local agro-industrial identity, converting transit infrastructure into a welcoming space for social gathering.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationAirportBrazil
Cite: "Doutor Leite Lopes State Airport / Bacco Arquitetos Associados" [Aeroporto Estadual Doutor Leite Lopes / Bacco Arquitetos Associados] 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184574/doutor-leite-lopes-state-airport-bacco-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Mello

Doutor Leite Lopes 州立机场 / Bacco Arquitetos Associados

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