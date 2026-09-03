Los Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz

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Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension

Lead Team: S/I

Landscape Architecture: Carol Kramer, Critobal Elgueta, ZINCO Greenroof

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EBO (asesoria)

City: Providencia

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. Los Navegantes House is the expansion and renovation of a 1963 home in Pedro de Valdivia Norte, a central residential neighborhood shaped by the presence of San Cristóbal Hill, its vegetation, and its gardens. The north-south orientation, the shadow of the hill, and the need to bring in more natural light were defining conditions, along with preserving privacy, the existing vegetation, and the relationship with the courtyards.