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Los Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz

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Los Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz - Exterior PhotographyLos Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, BeamLos Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz - Image 4 of 23Los Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz - Interior Photography, WoodLos Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Renovation, Extension
Providencia, Chile
  • Lead Team: S/I
  • Landscape Architecture: Carol Kramer, Critobal Elgueta, ZINCO Greenroof
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EBO (asesoria)
  • City: Providencia
  • Country: Chile
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Los Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. Los Navegantes House is the expansion and renovation of a 1963 home in Pedro de Valdivia Norte, a central residential neighborhood shaped by the presence of San Cristóbal Hill, its vegetation, and its gardens. The north-south orientation, the shadow of the hill, and the need to bring in more natural light were defining conditions, along with preserving privacy, the existing vegetation, and the relationship with the courtyards.

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María Catalina Picon Meleda
Office
Alberto Browne Cruz
Office

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionChile
Cite: "Los Navegantes House / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz" [Casa Los Navegantes / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz] 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184501/los-navegantes-house-maria-catalina-picon-meleda-plus-alberto-browne-cruz> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pablo Casals Aguirre

航海家之家 / María Catalina Picon Meleda + Alberto Browne Cruz

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