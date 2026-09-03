Beacon School High School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados + Guido Otero Arquitetura + Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

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Category: Educational Architecture, High School

Project Team: Daniel Zahoul, Izabel Sigaud, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny, Lucas Santos, Murilo Zidan, Raphael Souza, Fernanda Carlovich, Fernanda Mangini, Guilherme Torres Martins, Beatriz Dias, Cassio Peres, Clara Troia, Marina Pimenta, Rubens Torquato, Tomas Vannucchi, Victoria Afonso

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Avila Engenharia de Estruturas; ITA Engenharia em Madeira; Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Gera Serviços de Engenharia; Willem Scheepmaker & Assoc. Ltda.

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Alexandre Sresnewsky Acústica e Tecnologia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arqmate; LPE Engenharia; Proassp Assessoria e Projetos S/C Ltda

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Godoy Luminotecnica

Landscape Design: Ricardo Vianna

General Construction: Barbara Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Beacon School high school building is an integral part of a master plan, developed in 2016, for the establishment of the school's new campus, located in the former industrial neighborhood of Vila Leopoldina, in São Paulo. The early childhood and elementary school buildings are already built and active on the campus.