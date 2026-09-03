Beacon School High School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados + Guido Otero Arquitetura + Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

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São Paulo, Brazil
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- Area: 3100 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Alberto Ricci, Nelson Kon
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Lead Architects: Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa e Renata Andrulis | Co-Autoria: Guido Otero Arquitetura (Guido Otero) e Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos (Ricardo Gusmão)
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- Category: Educational Architecture, High School
- Project Team: Daniel Zahoul, Izabel Sigaud, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny, Lucas Santos, Murilo Zidan, Raphael Souza, Fernanda Carlovich, Fernanda Mangini, Guilherme Torres Martins, Beatriz Dias, Cassio Peres, Clara Troia, Marina Pimenta, Rubens Torquato, Tomas Vannucchi, Victoria Afonso
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Avila Engenharia de Estruturas; ITA Engenharia em Madeira; Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Gera Serviços de Engenharia; Willem Scheepmaker & Assoc. Ltda.
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Alexandre Sresnewsky Acústica e Tecnologia
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arqmate; LPE Engenharia; Proassp Assessoria e Projetos S/C Ltda
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Godoy Luminotecnica
- Landscape Design: Ricardo Vianna
- General Construction: Barbara Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Beacon School high school building is an integral part of a master plan, developed in 2016, for the establishment of the school's new campus, located in the former industrial neighborhood of Vila Leopoldina, in São Paulo. The early childhood and elementary school buildings are already built and active on the campus.