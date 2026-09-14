  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure

Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure

6:21
6:21

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

Nestled at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, Tehran grows beneath a ridge that protects and suffocates it at the same time. The same landscape that blocks the winds and traps pollution over the city also holds, along its slopes, centuries of disputes over this strategic territory. It is a capital built on unstable ground, both geologically and politically. Active seismic faults run beneath its avenues, while above them accumulate the traces of successive reconstructions, demolitions, and forced reinventions. Thus, the city continues to expand, a silent witness to a country that, for more than two centuries, has constantly negotiated between memory and erasure.

Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure - Image 2 of 20Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure - Image 3 of 20Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure - Image 4 of 20Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure - Image 5 of 20Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure - More Images+ 15

Within this particular context, Tehran's architecture moves through history in dialogue with different ideologies and styles. From traditional Persian masonry to European Neoclassicism and Baroque, diverse lines of thought have been built along its streets. Among them, however, the intense modernist production that shaped the city, particularly between 1930 and 1980, stands out.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Camilla Ghisleni. "Modern Remnants: Calque Studio and the Race Against Tehran's Architectural Erasure" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184461/modern-remnants-calque-studio-and-the-race-against-tehrans-architectural-erasure> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Kamal Kamoune Architect Office in Tehran. © Calque Studio / Ali Mirshafi

现代遗存：Calque Studio 与德黑兰建筑消逝的赛跑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags