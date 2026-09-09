Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre / hcma architecture + design + Dub Architects + FaulknerBrowns Architects

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Category: Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training

Architecture Offices: Designed in joint venture by hcma architecture + design and Dub Architects in collaboration with FaulknerBrowns

Design Team: hcma—Darryl Condon, Michael Henderson, Paul Fast, Michael Rivest, Darin Harding, Derek Harris, Jen Sparks, Carter Gallant, Wendy Li, Jasmine Lam, Genevieve Simms, James Kokotilo, Nathan Keebler, Marcus Van Vliet, Alice Rooney, Aaron Bohnert. Dub Architects—Michael Dub, Bobby Harris, Gene Dub, Cass Milford, Stephen Smolski, Ciaran Bonar, Chris Woodroffe, Graeme Haunholter. FaulknerBrowns—Michael Hall, Sherief El-Salamani, Paul Rigby, Archie Wang, David Noble, Andrew Parkin, Shirley Lui, Cristina Ubeda.

General Contractor: Clark Builders

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast+Epp

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Williams Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: WSP

Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio

Cost: BTY

Code: LMDG

Envelope: RJC

Acoustic: RWI

Functional Programming: Resource Planning Group Inc.

Wayfinding: hcma architecture + design

City: Edmonton

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The City of Edmonton's Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre, designed in joint venture by hcma architecture + design and Dub Architects, in collaboration with velodrome experts FaulknerBrowns, offers the rare combination of a community recreation hub with a high-performance sports training facility. Its elevated cycling track, unusually placed a full storey above ground level and encircled by a running track, allows for a variety of community spaces to be located beneath, within, and around it. A defining feature of this design is the unobstructed sightline established between the ground-level urban court and the cycling track. This not only makes high-speed cycling visible to the public, it also heightens overall spatial awareness and a sense of dynamic activity that will hopefully inspire the next generation of athletes.