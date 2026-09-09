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The Role of Urban Design in Women's Safety: Lessons from Four Public Spaces

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Public space is often intended to be perceived as universal, but access is unevenly experienced. For many women, moving through the city involves a continuous assessment of exposure, visibility, proximity to others, lighting, transport access, escape routes and the likelihood of harassment. These calculations are shaped by spatial conditions as much as social ones. Safety is a question of urban form, maintenance, mobility, governance and the distribution of public investment. While the built environment may not cause gender-based violence, it can intensify vulnerability and normalize unequal access, especially to public spaces.

For architects and planners, there is a critical distinction between designing for security and designing for safety. Security strategies tend to focus on surveillance, control, policing and the management of movement, while safety depends on whether people can see and be seen, if routes are legible, whether public spaces support activities throughout the day, and how long-term maintenance is supported. The role of design is to alter the conditions under which public life takes place.

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Olivia Poston
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Cite: Olivia Poston. "The Role of Urban Design in Women's Safety: Lessons from Four Public Spaces" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184374/the-role-of-urban-design-in-womens-safety-lessons-from-four-public-spaces> ISSN 0719-8884

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