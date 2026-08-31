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Elia Zenghelis, Co-Founder of OMA and Architectural Educator, Passes Away at 89

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Elia Zenghelis, Greek architect, co-founder of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), and one of the most influential architectural educators of the late twentieth century, died on August 30, 2026, at the age of 89. His death marks the passing of a figure whose influence on architectural thought extended far beyond the buildings he designed, shaping the intellectual formation of several generations of architects through decades of teaching across Europe and the United States.

Born in Athens in 1937, Zenghelis studied architecture at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, completing his studies in 1961. He joined the practice of Douglas Stephen and Partners, where he worked until 1971, while simultaneously beginning to teach at the AA in 1963. At the school, he became a prominent voice for a more radical, avant-garde architectural discourse, helping to transform the AA into a fertile ground for radical ideas.

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Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Elia Zenghelis, Co-Founder of OMA and Architectural Educator, Passes Away at 89" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184274/elia-zenghelis-co-founder-of-oma-and-architectural-educator-passes-away-at-89> ISSN 0719-8884

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