Santa Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

+ 25

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Coordination: Izabel Sigaud, Fernanda Mangini

Project Team: Raphael Souza, Murilo Zidan, Daniel Zahoul, Fernanda Carlovich, Eduardo Miller, Guilherme Torres

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Companhia de Projetos Ltda; Crosslam

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: RGF - Engenharia e Consultoria EIRELI

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: RGF – Engenharia e Consultoria EIRELI; Willem Scheepmaker e Associados Ltda; RGF – Engenharia e Consultoria EIRELI

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Estúdio Lodi

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Harmonia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Proassp Assessoria e Projetos; JUGEND Liderança em tecnologia; P. Martins Engenharia; NUCAA núcleo de arquitetura e acessibilidade; Empro – Consultoria e Engenharia em Transporte Vertical Ltda; Libercon Engenharia; Linear Engenharia e tecnologia; Vedda Engenharia de vedações; FCH consultoria; Engesonda fundações e construções Ltda

Landscape Design: André Paoliello paisagistas associados

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The courtyard-school concept guides the project, treating the space itself as a third educator and play as an essential pillar of the architecture. In this design, the building acts as an acoustic barrier against urban noise, turning primarily inward to create a welcoming and safe environment. The Central Courtyard emerges as the heart of the project and the main gathering space, organizing the ground-floor classrooms to foster interaction among different age groups.