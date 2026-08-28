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Santa Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

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Santa Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, BalconySanta Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior PhotographySanta Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Glass, BeamSanta Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographySanta Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Educational Architecture, Schools
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Coordination: Izabel Sigaud, Fernanda Mangini
  • Project Team: Raphael Souza, Murilo Zidan, Daniel Zahoul, Fernanda Carlovich, Eduardo Miller, Guilherme Torres
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Companhia de Projetos Ltda; Crosslam
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: RGF - Engenharia e Consultoria EIRELI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: RGF – Engenharia e Consultoria EIRELI; Willem Scheepmaker e Associados Ltda; RGF – Engenharia e Consultoria EIRELI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Estúdio Lodi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Harmonia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Proassp Assessoria e Projetos; JUGEND Liderança em tecnologia; P. Martins Engenharia; NUCAA núcleo de arquitetura e acessibilidade; Empro – Consultoria e Engenharia em Transporte Vertical Ltda; Libercon Engenharia; Linear Engenharia e tecnologia; Vedda Engenharia de vedações; FCH consultoria; Engesonda fundações e construções Ltda
  • Landscape Design: André Paoliello paisagistas associados
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Santa Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The courtyard-school concept guides the project, treating the space itself as a third educator and play as an essential pillar of the architecture. In this design, the building acts as an acoustic barrier against urban noise, turning primarily inward to create a welcoming and safe environment. The Central Courtyard emerges as the heart of the project and the main gathering space, organizing the ground-floor classrooms to foster interaction among different age groups.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBrazil
Cite: "Santa Cruz School Kindergarten / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Colégio Santa Cruz Ensino Infantil / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184097/santa-cruz-school-kindergarten-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nelson Kon

圣克鲁斯学校幼儿园 / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

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