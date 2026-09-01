Wanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio

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Architects: XU Studio
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arch-Exist, DONG Image
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Manufacturers: Limestone, Tyvek
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Lead Architect: Xu Shijin
- Category: Market, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Xu Shijin, Xu Yijun, Liu Yuchen, Fan Ruonan, Luo Chengyu, Sun Chen, Jiang Yan, Cai Mengyu, Zhang Ziyi, Liu Zhiyuan, Li Xiaoye, Fang Jiahong, Xu Hao (Intern), Zhuang Haoran (Intern)
- Landscape & Planting Design: Dongshan Plant Atelier, Hainan Liangzuo Floral & Plant Art Design
- Structural Design: Shanghai Qingxi Structural Design
- Façade Lighting Design: Bpi
- Signage Design: XU Studio、In the pot.
- Brand Vi: BRANDZHI
- Client Team: Wide Horizon
- City: Chongqing
- Country: China
Luhu Yunlang Canteen - Commissioned by Wanhua, XU Studio designed Yunlang Canteen and Lushang Youxuan Market as key commercial amenities for the Luhu residential community. The project is anchored around three intertwined experiences: the warmth of everyday life, the comfort of coming home, and the relaxed pace of a getaway. For the exterior, a series of staggered "cloud" eaves, alternating between solid and void, creates outdoor seating areas embraced by greenery. When weather conditions allow, the full-height folding doors and top-hung windows can be opened completely, allowing air to flow freely between indoors and outdoors. Diners can enjoy their meals amid sunlight and the shifting shadows of trees.