Wanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio

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Category: Market, Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Design Team: Xu Shijin, Xu Yijun, Liu Yuchen, Fan Ruonan, Luo Chengyu, Sun Chen, Jiang Yan, Cai Mengyu, Zhang Ziyi, Liu Zhiyuan, Li Xiaoye, Fang Jiahong, Xu Hao (Intern), Zhuang Haoran (Intern)

Landscape & Planting Design: Dongshan Plant Atelier, Hainan Liangzuo Floral & Plant Art Design

Structural Design: Shanghai Qingxi Structural Design

Façade Lighting Design: Bpi

Signage Design: XU Studio、In the pot.

Brand Vi: BRANDZHI

Client Team: Wide Horizon​

City: Chongqing

Country: China

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Luhu Yunlang Canteen - Commissioned by Wanhua, XU Studio designed Yunlang Canteen and Lushang Youxuan Market as key commercial amenities for the Luhu residential community. The project is anchored around three intertwined experiences: the warmth of everyday life, the comfort of coming home, and the relaxed pace of a getaway. For the exterior, a series of staggered "cloud" eaves, alternating between solid and void, creates outdoor seating areas embraced by greenery. When weather conditions allow, the full-height folding doors and top-hung windows can be opened completely, allowing air to flow freely between indoors and outdoors. Diners can enjoy their meals amid sunlight and the shifting shadows of trees.