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Wanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio

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Wanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairWanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingWanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, GlassWanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyWanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio - More Images+ 54

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Market, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: XU Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist, DONG Image
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Limestone, Tyvek
  • Lead Architect: Xu Shijin
  • Design Team: Xu Shijin, Xu Yijun, Liu Yuchen, Fan Ruonan, Luo Chengyu, Sun Chen, Jiang Yan, Cai Mengyu, Zhang Ziyi, Liu Zhiyuan, Li Xiaoye, Fang Jiahong, Xu Hao (Intern), Zhuang Haoran (Intern)
  • Landscape & Planting Design: Dongshan Plant Atelier, Hainan Liangzuo Floral & Plant Art Design
  • Structural Design: Shanghai Qingxi Structural Design
  • Façade Lighting Design: Bpi
  • Signage Design: XU Studio、In the pot.
  • Brand Vi: BRANDZHI
  • Client Team: Wide Horizon​
  • City: Chongqing
  • Country: China
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Wanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Luhu Yunlang Canteen - Commissioned by Wanhua, XU Studio designed Yunlang Canteen and Lushang Youxuan Market as key commercial amenities for the Luhu residential community. The project is anchored around three intertwined experiences: the warmth of everyday life, the comfort of coming home, and the relaxed pace of a getaway. For the exterior, a series of staggered "cloud" eaves, alternating between solid and void, creates outdoor seating areas embraced by greenery. When weather conditions allow, the full-height folding doors and top-hung windows can be opened completely, allowing air to flow freely between indoors and outdoors. Diners can enjoy their meals amid sunlight and the shifting shadows of trees.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignMarketHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "Wanhua Green Heart Food Market, Yunlang Canteen / XU Studio" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184093/wanhua-green-heart-food-market-yunlang-canteen-xu-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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