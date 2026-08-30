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Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi - Image 2 of 15Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairBoroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, CountertopBoroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi - Exterior PhotographyBoroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi - More Images+ 10

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Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Bogotá, D.C., Colombia
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© Juan Piñeros

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Teusaquillo neighborhood—a central area of the city characterized by its historic brick architecture and vibrant cultural dynamics—Boroló offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional neighborhood architecture that once defined Bogotá's identity.

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About this office
AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje
Office
María Paula González Bozzi
Office

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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsColombia

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsColombia
Cite: "Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi" [Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi] 30 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184067/borolo-ar-ar-martinez-arquitectura-y-paisaje-plus-maria-paula-gonzalez-bozzi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Juan Piñeros

Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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