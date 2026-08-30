Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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Category: Apartments

Design Team: María Paula González, Manuela Eble Cárdenas, Jesús Alfonso Fiallo Arango

Architecture Firms: Fiallo Atelier

City: Bogotá, D.C.

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Teusaquillo neighborhood—a central area of the city characterized by its historic brick architecture and vibrant cultural dynamics—Boroló offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional neighborhood architecture that once defined Bogotá's identity.