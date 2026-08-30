Boroló / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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Bogotá, D.C., Colombia
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- Area: 5200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Juan Piñeros
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Lead Architect: Carlos Alberto Martínez Valencia
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: María Paula González, Manuela Eble Cárdenas, Jesús Alfonso Fiallo Arango
- Architecture Firms: Fiallo Atelier
- City: Bogotá, D.C.
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Teusaquillo neighborhood—a central area of the city characterized by its historic brick architecture and vibrant cultural dynamics—Boroló offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional neighborhood architecture that once defined Bogotá's identity.