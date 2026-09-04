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Green Space and the Price of a Home on the US West Coast

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Every housing crisis eventually becomes a land question, and every land question eventually becomes a values question. The United States' West Coast has arrived at that point. As cities from Los Angeles to Seattle search for parcels to build the affordable housing they have promised for years, they keep landing on the same answer: the park or the greenbelt. What looks like a zoning decision is a referendum on which form of wellbeing a city is willing to sacrifice for another.

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A Familiar Trade-Off

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Ankitha Gattupalli
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Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "Green Space and the Price of a Home on the US West Coast" 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183990/green-space-and-the-price-of-a-home-on-the-us-west-coast> ISSN 0719-8884

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Discovery Green / Hargreaves Jones. Image © hargreaves associates

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