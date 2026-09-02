Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes

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Grandvillard, Switzerland
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Architects: Bard Yersin Architectes
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:David Bard
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Manufacturers: Geberit, Feller, Isover
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Lead Architect: David Bard
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Lead Team: Thibault Yersin
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Daniel Bard
- City: Grandvillard
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Bard Yersin Architects undertook the refurbishment and transformation of an unusual 18th-century farmhouse in the heart of Grandvillard's historic village.