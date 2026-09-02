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Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes

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Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes - Exterior PhotographyTransformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes - Interior Photography, WoodTransformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes - Interior Photography, WoodTransformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes - Image 5 of 21Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Grandvillard, Switzerland
  • Architects: Bard Yersin Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Bard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Feller, Isover
  • Lead Architect: David Bard
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Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes - Exterior Photography
© David Bard

Text description provided by the architects. Bard Yersin Architects undertook the refurbishment and transformation of an unusual 18th-century farmhouse in the heart of Grandvillard's historic village. 

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSwitzerland

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSwitzerland
Cite: "Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183987/transformation-of-a-farmhouse-in-grandvillard-bard-yersin-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Bard

Grandvillard 农舍改造 / Bard Yersin Architectes

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