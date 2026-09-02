Transformation of a farmhouse in Grandvillard / Bard Yersin Architectes

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Lead Team: Thibault Yersin

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Daniel Bard

City: Grandvillard

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. Bard Yersin Architects undertook the refurbishment and transformation of an unusual 18th-century farmhouse in the heart of Grandvillard's historic village.