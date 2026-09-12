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Bramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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Bramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenBramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairBramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodBramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailBramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, Renovation
Luzern, Switzerland
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Building Engineer: Lauber Ingenieure (Luzern)
  • Building Physics: Martinelli Menti (Luzern)
  • City: Luzern
  • Country: Switzerland
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Bramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Roland Bernath

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family house on Brambergstrasse, built in 1920/21, was still mostly preserved in its original condition at the start of the project. Through careful and considered work, the house was gently refurbished and adapted to modern requirements. The focus was always on preserving its original character. Wherever possible, existing features were retained and their character enhanced.

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Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland
Cite: "Bramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten" 12 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183815/bramberg-renovated-residence-gut-deubelbeiss-nill-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Roland Bernath

Bramberg 住宅改造 / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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