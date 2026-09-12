Bramberg Residence Renovation / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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Luzern, Switzerland
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Architects: Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten
- Area: 367 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Roland Bernath
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Building Engineer: Lauber Ingenieure (Luzern)
- Building Physics: Martinelli Menti (Luzern)
- City: Luzern
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The single-family house on Brambergstrasse, built in 1920/21, was still mostly preserved in its original condition at the start of the project. Through careful and considered work, the house was gently refurbished and adapted to modern requirements. The focus was always on preserving its original character. Wherever possible, existing features were retained and their character enhanced.