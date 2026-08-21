William Rawn Associates' New Museum of Science Venue Nears Completion in Boston

Save this picture! View of the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common in progress, 2026. Image © Nicolaus Czarnecki

The construction of the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common, the new venue at Boston's Museum of Science, one of the United States' oldest science institutions, is nearing completion. The 929 m² (10,000-square-foot) building, designed by William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc., is expected to open to the public on October 10, 2026, followed by a celebratory event on October 28. The new glazed civic venue overlooks the Charles River with views of the Boston skyline, and features movable walls and retractable seating to shift between functions and programs. The space is designed to support public dialogue around the sciences, using immersive media, production, and livestreaming technology to reach audiences beyond the city.

William Rawn Associates' new building adds to the firm's portfolio, which includes Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood, the Cambridge Public Library, and the transformation of the Boston Public Library's Central Library. Their design for the museum is an adaptable venue that shifts in scale, atmosphere, and function. Movable walls and retractable seating allow the rooms to transform from a roundtable setting to daytime programs for schools, and to evening public events with a full performance stage. At the center of the Common, visitors will find an immersive media environment, designed with monumental display technologies, spatial audio, and real-time data visualization to explore topics including artificial intelligence, climate change, public health, and space exploration.

Ars Electronica's Deep Space system projects ultra-high-resolution imagery across the floor and walls, turning the room into an interactive environment. Six movable LED video walls can be repositioned around the main room in several configurations, presenting content ranging from cinematic storytelling to real-time astronomy and space mission data. The d&b Soundscape spatial audio system creates a three-dimensional listening environment, while Blackmagic 4K cameras and livestreaming technology allow worldwide broadcasting in real time and on demand. The program for the Museum of Science's Bloomberg Public Science Common will be announced before the opening. It includes daily programs for museum visitors as well as special programs featuring scientists, creators, and public figures. Robotics demonstrations and presentations on genetics, climate science, and emerging technologies will be included to bring research to the general public.

Related Article The Rose Kennedy Greenway: How Boston Unpaved its Way to a Greener City Center

In Argentina, Pelli Clarke & Partners recently completed the Lola Mora Cultural Center in San Salvador de Jujuy, a new cultural institution dedicated to the life and work of Argentine sculptor Lola Mora (1866-1936). The project is the firm's first cultural building in South America and the final project led by its founder, the late César Pelli. In Ecuador, an international team led by SANAA, in collaboration with Estudio A0, Caá Porá Arquitectura, Jerome Haferd Studio, and Taller Capital Landscape, was selected to design the new Museo Nacional del Ecuador (MuNA) in Quito. In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism has announced that Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, designed by the late Frank Gehry, will open to the public on December 11, 2026.