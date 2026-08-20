  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Argentina
  5. Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda

Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda

Save

Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda - Exterior Photography, ConcreteAudiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamAudiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda - Exterior Photography, ConcreteAudiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda - Image 5 of 38Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda - More Images+ 33

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Learning
Avellaneda, Argentina
  • Category: Learning
  • Leadership Team: Alan Rodrigo Fischer, Guillermo Bruno Pesce
  • Design Team: Facundo Barrueco
  • Technical Team: Florencia Gallo, Leidy Ordoñez, Mariana Porchia, Bruno Nubile, Natalia Sánchez, Matias Caputo, Celeste Vera, Nancy Martínez
  • General Construction: FIEM S.A.
  • City: Avellaneda
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The Audiovisual Experimentation Center (CEA) is located in the city of Avellaneda, within an urban fragment shaped by redevelopment and infrastructure. Rather than a passive restoration, the project repurposes the facilities of a former oil mill as a critical reactivation, transforming it into the municipal archives for the preservation, restoration, and dissemination of audiovisual heritage.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dirección General de Arquitectura
Office
Secretaria de Planificación
Office
Municipalidad de Avellaneda
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningArgentina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningArgentina
Cite: "Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda" [Centro de Experimentación Audiovisual / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda] 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183724/audiovisual-experimentation-center-direccion-general-de-arquitectura-plus-secretaria-de-planificacion-plus-municipalidad-de-avellaneda> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Federico Cairoli

视听实验中心 / 建筑总局 + 规划秘书处 + 阿韦亚内达市政府

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags