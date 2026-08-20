Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda

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- Area: 1430 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Federico Cairoli
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Manufacturers: Knauf, Aluar, AutoDesk, Dott.Gallina Arcowall®, Isover, VASA, Yarlux
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- Category: Learning
- Leadership Team: Alan Rodrigo Fischer, Guillermo Bruno Pesce
- Design Team: Facundo Barrueco
- Technical Team: Florencia Gallo, Leidy Ordoñez, Mariana Porchia, Bruno Nubile, Natalia Sánchez, Matias Caputo, Celeste Vera, Nancy Martínez
- General Construction: FIEM S.A.
- City: Avellaneda
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The Audiovisual Experimentation Center (CEA) is located in the city of Avellaneda, within an urban fragment shaped by redevelopment and infrastructure. Rather than a passive restoration, the project repurposes the facilities of a former oil mill as a critical reactivation, transforming it into the municipal archives for the preservation, restoration, and dissemination of audiovisual heritage.