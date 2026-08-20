Audiovisual Experimentation Center / Dirección General de Arquitectura + Secretaria de Planificación + Municipalidad de Avellaneda

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Category: Learning

Leadership Team: Alan Rodrigo Fischer, Guillermo Bruno Pesce

Design Team: Facundo Barrueco

Technical Team: Florencia Gallo, Leidy Ordoñez, Mariana Porchia, Bruno Nubile, Natalia Sánchez, Matias Caputo, Celeste Vera, Nancy Martínez

General Construction: FIEM S.A.

City: Avellaneda

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The Audiovisual Experimentation Center (CEA) is located in the city of Avellaneda, within an urban fragment shaped by redevelopment and infrastructure. Rather than a passive restoration, the project repurposes the facilities of a former oil mill as a critical reactivation, transforming it into the municipal archives for the preservation, restoration, and dissemination of audiovisual heritage.