Topographies of Encounter - Concordia Square / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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Category: Public Space

Design Team: Código Proyectos - María Paula González Bozzi, Andrés Posse Peña

Architecture Firms: Andrés Posse Peña

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the historic La Candelaria neighborhood, Plaza de la Concordia is a site of high heritage value and a natural meeting point for students, residents, and tourists due to its strategic location next to Colegio La Candelaria and the gateway to Chorro de Quevedo.