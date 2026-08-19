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Topographies of Encounter - Concordia Square / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Bogotá, Colombia
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© Juan Piñeros

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the historic La Candelaria neighborhood, Plaza de la Concordia is a site of high heritage value and a natural meeting point for students, residents, and tourists due to its strategic location next to Colegio La Candelaria and the gateway to Chorro de Quevedo.

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AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje
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María Paula González Bozzi
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Cite: "Topographies of Encounter - Concordia Square / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi" [Topografías del encuentro - Plaza Concordia / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi] 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183634/topographies-of-encounter-concordia-square-ar-ar-martinez-arquitectura-y-paisaje-plus-maria-paula-gonzalez-bozzi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Juan Piñeros

相聚的拓扑学 - 协和广场（Plaza Concordia） / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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