Topographies of Encounter - Concordia Square / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje + María Paula González Bozzi

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Bogotá, Colombia
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- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Juan Piñeros
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Lead Architect: Carlos Alberto Martínez Valencia
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- Category: Public Space
- Design Team: Código Proyectos - María Paula González Bozzi, Andrés Posse Peña
- Architecture Firms: Andrés Posse Peña
- City: Bogotá
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the historic La Candelaria neighborhood, Plaza de la Concordia is a site of high heritage value and a natural meeting point for students, residents, and tourists due to its strategic location next to Colegio La Candelaria and the gateway to Chorro de Quevedo.