  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes

How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes

10:05
10:05

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

Argentina's vast territory reveals multiple ways of building shaped by its geographic, climatic, and cultural diversity. When designing single-family homes in Córdoba, Mendoza, Santa Fe, and Buenos Aires, numerous young Argentine architecture firms respond to distinct material, landscape, and cultural conditions by working with the resources, construction systems, and crafts available in each area. The house becomes a means of interpreting its context, engaging with local traditions, and incorporating new approaches to architectural production.

As the setting for everyday life, the house is part of an ongoing experience, acting as a complex and subtle organism that responds not only to its inhabitants' way of life but also to the landscapes in which it is situated. After presenting different perspectives and definitions by figures such as Le Corbusier, Ernesto Rogers, and Lewis Mumford, Argentine architect Eduardo Sacriste emphasizes in his book Qué es la casa its role as a reflection of the past, sharing the present and illuminating the future.

How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes - Image 2 of 31How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes - Image 3 of 31How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes - Image 4 of 31How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes - Image 5 of 31How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes - More Images+ 26

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Agustina Iñiguez. "How to Inhabit a Territory: 10 Houses Shaped by Argentina's Landscapes" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183399/how-to-inhabit-a-territory-10-houses-shaped-by-argentinas-landscapes> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Bite House / BIOMA. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

如何栖居于一片土地：10座由阿根廷景观塑造的住宅

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags