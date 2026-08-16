Kifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

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Architects: Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
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Lead Architects: Georgios Apostolopoulos
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Georgios Apostolopoulos, Ania Szafran
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation on this 1970s apartment in Kifisia, began with subtraction. All internal partitions were removed to reveal the apartment's spatial potential and expose the existing structure.