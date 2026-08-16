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Kifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

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Kifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyKifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, ColumnKifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairKifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, GlassKifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Greece
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Kifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation on this 1970s apartment in Kifisia, began with subtraction. All internal partitions were removed to reveal the apartment's spatial potential and expose the existing structure.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsGreece
Cite: "Kifisia Apartment: A Reconfiguration of Domestic Boundaries / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects" 16 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183236/kifisia-apartment-a-reconfiguration-of-domestic-boundaries-georgios-apostolopoulos-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lorenzo Zandri

Kifisia 公寓：住宅边界的重构 / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

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