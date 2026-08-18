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Inhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes

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Inhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamInhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamInhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes - Image 4 of 15Inhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Bathroom, SinkInhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
Siviriez, Switzerland
  • Architects: Bard Yersin Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  228
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Bard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Feller, Gasser ceramic, HGC, Isover
  • Lead Architects: David Bard & Thibault Yersin
  • Lead Team: David Bard, Thibault Yersin
  • Technical Team: Kim Yerly
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Daniel Bard
  • City: Siviriez
  • Country: Switzerland
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Inhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© David Bard

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms part of the disused agricultural section of a 1930s farmhouse into an apartment. Farmhouses of this period in the canton of Fribourg follow a remarkably consistent archetype, their orientation responding to prevailing winds. A single, generous roof shelters both the dwelling and the agricultural spaces. The former, generally organized as two or three rooms along a central corridor, occupies one gable end, while the latter is divided into three structural bays at the opposite end.

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Cite: "Inhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes" 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183224/inhabiting-the-stable-creation-of-an-apartment-within-the-agricultural-part-of-a-farmhouse-in-praz-pury-bard-yersin-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Bard

居住于马厩：Praz-Pury 农舍农业区域内的公寓设计 / Bard Yersin Architectes

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