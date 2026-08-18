Inhabiting the Stable, Creation of an apartment within the agricultural part of a farmhouse in Praz-Pury / Bard Yersin Architectes

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Category: Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse

Lead Team: David Bard, Thibault Yersin

Technical Team: Kim Yerly

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Daniel Bard

City: Siviriez

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms part of the disused agricultural section of a 1930s farmhouse into an apartment. Farmhouses of this period in the canton of Fribourg follow a remarkably consistent archetype, their orientation responding to prevailing winds. A single, generous roof shelters both the dwelling and the agricultural spaces. The former, generally organized as two or three rooms along a central corridor, occupies one gable end, while the latter is divided into three structural bays at the opposite end.