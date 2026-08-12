Hospital del Mar Phase 2 Expansion / PINEARQ + Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes

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Category: Hospital

Design Team: Jaume Piñol

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PGI Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Manuel Arguijo

Project Management: RQP arquitectura

Landscape Architecture: dosAdos Arquitectura del Paisatge S.L.

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Hospital del Mar occupies the southern end of the Campus Mar, bounded by the seafront promenade, the Ronda Litoral highway, the railway tracks, and the Barceloneta neighborhood. The project's challenges stem from a complex site with a single point of access, a water table at a depth of eight meters, and a hospital that remained fully operational throughout construction. In addition, a delivery deadline shortened by six months—following the project's selection for Next Generation EU funds—forced a complete redesign of the structural system midway through the project, replacing the conventional in-situ concrete structure with a prefabricated solution. The client required a facility that could respond to future health crises, resulting in a flexible, evolving building capable of adapting to social changes and medical advancements.