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Hospital del Mar Phase 2 Expansion / PINEARQ + Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Hospital
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes, PINEARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  27286
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simón García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Porcelanosa Grupo, Alu-Stock, Cortizo, Gradhermetic, Hormipresa
  • Lead Architects: Albert de Pineda, Raúl García, Manel Brullet, Alfonso de Luna
  • Category: Hospital
  • Design Team: Jaume Piñol
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PGI Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Manuel Arguijo
  • Project Management: RQP arquitectura
  • Landscape Architecture: dosAdos Arquitectura del Paisatge S.L.
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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© Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. Hospital del Mar occupies the southern end of the Campus Mar, bounded by the seafront promenade, the Ronda Litoral highway, the railway tracks, and the Barceloneta neighborhood. The project's challenges stem from a complex site with a single point of access, a water table at a depth of eight meters, and a hospital that remained fully operational throughout construction. In addition, a delivery deadline shortened by six months—following the project's selection for Next Generation EU funds—forced a complete redesign of the structural system midway through the project, replacing the conventional in-situ concrete structure with a prefabricated solution. The client required a facility that could respond to future health crises, resulting in a flexible, evolving building capable of adapting to social changes and medical advancements.

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Cite: "Hospital del Mar Phase 2 Expansion / PINEARQ + Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes" [Hospital del Mar ampliación fase 2 / PINEARQ + Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes] 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183207/hospital-del-mar-phase-2-expansion-pinearq-plus-brullet-de-luna-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Simón García

Hospital del Mar 扩建第二期 / PINEARQ + Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes

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