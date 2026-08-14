Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects

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Category: Cinema

Design Team: Yasue Imai, Akira Yasuda, Takeshi Oka, Satoshi Oyama

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: tmsd Takashi Manda Structural Design

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Nihon Onkyo Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Tanaka Jimusho

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Yamazaki Setsubi Sekkei

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Daiko Electric, New Light Pottery

City: Kyoto

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is the relocation and renovation of a long-established movie theater that had marked 55 years of history in Kyoto. Its new home is a building constructed as a bank in 1993. The question was how to convey, at once, the continuity of the "Kyoto Minami Kaikan" held in the city's memory and the fact that it had been made new—in an age when films can be watched in the palm of one's hand.