Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects

-
Architects: Tato Architects
- Area: 721 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Daici Ano
-
Lead Architect: Yo Shimada
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cinema
- Design Team: Yasue Imai, Akira Yasuda, Takeshi Oka, Satoshi Oyama
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: tmsd Takashi Manda Structural Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Nihon Onkyo Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Tanaka Jimusho
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Yamazaki Setsubi Sekkei
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Daiko Electric, New Light Pottery
- City: Kyoto
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project is the relocation and renovation of a long-established movie theater that had marked 55 years of history in Kyoto. Its new home is a building constructed as a bank in 1993. The question was how to convey, at once, the continuity of the "Kyoto Minami Kaikan" held in the city's memory and the fact that it had been made new—in an age when films can be watched in the palm of one's hand.