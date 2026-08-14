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Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects

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Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, SteelKyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects - Image 3 of 31Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects - Image 21 of 31Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, GlassKyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Cinema
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: Tato Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  721
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daici Ano
  • Lead Architect: Yo Shimada
  • Category: Cinema
  • Design Team: Yasue Imai, Akira Yasuda, Takeshi Oka, Satoshi Oyama
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: tmsd Takashi Manda Structural Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Nihon Onkyo Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Tanaka Jimusho
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Yamazaki Setsubi Sekkei
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Daiko Electric, New Light Pottery
  • City: Kyoto
  • Country: Japan
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Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects - Exterior Photography
© Daici Ano

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the relocation and renovation of a long-established movie theater that had marked 55 years of history in Kyoto. Its new home is a building constructed as a bank in 1993. The question was how to convey, at once, the continuity of the "Kyoto Minami Kaikan" held in the city's memory and the fact that it had been made new—in an age when films can be watched in the palm of one's hand.

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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancecinemaJapan

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancecinemaJapan
Cite: "Kyoto Minami Kaikan Movie Theater / Tato Architects" 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183107/kyoto-minami-kaikan-movie-theater-tato-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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