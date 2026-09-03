What Does a Museum Need? Inside the Exhibition Architecture of the Natural History Museum Oslo

Designing a museum interior means negotiating between the needs of the collection and those of the visitor: objects must be protected and carefully displayed, while spaces need to remain accessible, legible, and engaging. Scale, circulation, security, lighting, structure, and technology all become part of the design, often working quietly in the background so that the exhibits remain the focus. So, how do you fit 4.5 billion years of Earth's history into a museum interior? The renovation of the Natural History Museum Oslo, home to one of the largest geological and anthropological exhibitions in the Nordic countries, offers a clear example of how these demands can come together within an existing architectural framework.

Reopened in May 2022 after several years of renovation, the museum presents more than 2,500 objects across approximately 2,300 square meters. The exhibition route extends across three floors and six themed galleries, while the Crystal Cave provides a separate immersive installation in the basement. Atelier Brückner developed the exhibition design, scenography, and graphic design, while barth realized the exhibition interiors, including showcases, furniture, display systems, and architectural elements. The architectural conversion of the listed building was carried out by 4B Arkitekter.

Designing Around the Collection

In a museum, the objects themselves can become architectural parameters. A mineral specimen, fossil, meteorite, or dinosaur skeleton can influence the construction around it through its size, weight, fragility, and viewing requirements. The Oslo collection includes particularly large exhibits, with display systems accommodating objects up to five meters in length. Some installations required substantial structural support, while large glass panels and showcases had to be engineered to handle considerable loads.

barth's work included large display islands and showcases, spherical vitrines, high display cases with integrated media housings, interactive tables, and bespoke furniture. At this scale, the display case becomes part of the museum's architecture. It is a protective enclosure, a technical system, and a means of directing attention. Across the galleries, these formats are combined with asymmetrical exhibition walls to create a varied spatial sequence while keeping the objects at the center.

Security Without Distraction

Protection is fundamental to any museum, but the measures required to protect an object are ideally not what visitors notice first. A display has to provide security and physical stability while preserving a direct visual relationship between the visitor and the collection. This tension is particularly apparent in the mineral gallery. New showcases were integrated with existing display cases and had to meet high security requirements, while their technical components were deliberately concealed. Alexandra Vassilakou, Architect and Project Manager for Exhibition Design at Atelier Brückner, notes:

The hidden technology is not visible to the visitors. And that is also a quality feature that a display case must fulfill, simply to ensure that the object stands in the foreground.

Guiding Visitors Through Deep Time

A natural history museum presents a particular challenge of scale, both physical and temporal. Communicating 4.5 billion years of Earth's history requires more than assembling a large collection.

At Oslo, the galleries address themes including the evolution of life, minerals and rocks, the history of an ocean, stories from space, and the Earth's dynamic processes. Large specimens establish visual landmarks, while exhibition walls, suspended elements, furniture, and display cases divide the galleries into smaller sequences. A guiding system and consistent text hierarchy further support orientation, while Family and Expert Trails offer different ways of moving through the content. As Alexandra Vassilakou explains:

Everything is connected with the evolution of life. In the exhibition we have tried to make these connections and these links clear and make them tangible for visitors.

The arrangement leaves room for both movement and pause. Visitors can follow the main route, stop at individual displays, or spend more time with objects that catch their attention. For a museum, circulation is therefore not only a question of moving people through a building, but also of shaping how they encounter information.

Working Within a Historic Building

The exhibition architecture also had to negotiate the character of the historic structure. The museum occupies one of two symmetrical listed buildings within Oslo's Botanical Garden, inaugurated in 1920. The existing room arrangement, fixtures, showcases, and flooring were retained, while the building's tall windows continue to connect the galleries with the surrounding landscape and bring natural daylight into the exhibition spaces.

New display systems and spatial interventions consequently sit alongside historic architectural elements rather than replacing them. Daylight contributes to the character of the main galleries, complemented by exhibition lighting, with spotlights and lighting integrated into the display cases positioned to remain visually unobtrusive.

Creating an Immersive Environment

In the basement, the Crystal Cave is a daylight-free environment in which artificial light becomes part of the scenography. Visitors enter a walk-in installation and cross a grated bridge through a replica crystal cave, where approximately 20 tonnes of minerals have been incorporated into the environment. In the adjacent Artificial Cave, wall-integrated showcases take on crystalline forms, while the Glowing Cave uses UV light to reveal fluorescent minerals.

For the installation, barth realized three-dimensional wall constructions, custom entrance and exit portals, a glass balustrade for the bridge, and other bespoke exhibition elements. Here, structure, material, lighting, and circulation become closely connected to the experience. Elsewhere in the museum, architecture recedes to give individual specimens prominence; in the Crystal Cave, it becomes part of what visitors are there to experience.

Behind the specimens, showcases, graphics, and interactive elements are structural systems, security measures, lighting, media, and other technical infrastructure. Rather than erasing the historic building, the new exhibition adds another architectural layer, shaping how the collection can be protected, understood, and encountered. Ultimately, the architecture of a museum is not only about what visitors see, but everything that allows them to look.