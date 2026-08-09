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Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín

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Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín - Image 2 of 21Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín - Exterior PhotographyMedellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín - Image 4 of 21Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín - Interior PhotographyMedellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Public Space
Medellín, Colombia
  • Category: Public Space
  • Credits: Alcaldía de Medellín, Distrito Especial de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación. Despacho de la Primera Dama, Alcaldía de Medellín. Margarita Gómez Marín
  • Secretariat Of Physical Infrastructure Sif: Jaime Naranjo, Claudia Velásquez, Juan Pablo Zuleta, José Ignacio Navas, Ana Isabel Restrepo, Guillermo Alejandro Chantrë, María Alejandra Castrillón, Juan Esteban Yepes, Johana Guzmán, Juan Carlos Mejía, Valentina Astaiza.
  • Social Team: Nancy Carillo, Soraya Caballero, Margarita Mejía.
  • Audiovisual Team: Vanessa Tobón, Felipe Meneses, Israel Restrepo, Sebastián Restrepo y Camilo Flórez
  • Studies: Diana Carvajal, Luis Botero, Carlos García, Edgar Velásquez, Lucila Morales, Ángela Marín
  • Construction: Dinamic Proyectos e Ingeniería, Consorcio Espublico Medellín Soluciones Civiles del Norte, OYP Ingeniería y Consultoría
  • Department Of Urban Planning And Architecture: Alejandro Restrepo Montoya
  • Sponsor: Alcaldía de Medellín, Distrito Especial de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación. Federico Gutiérrez Zuluaga, Alcalde. Margarita Gómez Marín, Primera Dama. Secretaría de Infraestructura Física SIF.
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
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Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín - Image 4 of 21
© Israel Restrepo Naranjo

Text description provided by the architects. The lack of play environments in the peripheral neighborhoods of Medellín has limited opportunities for recreation and family gatherings. Moreover, the scarcity of natural soil and permeable surfaces has intensified the heat island effect and increased the risk of environmental pollution, instability on hillsides, and runoff flooding near creek basins.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceColombia
Cite: "Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín" [Red de Parques Infantiles de Medellín: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín] 09 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182445/medellin-childrens-playground-network-weaving-homes-lets-play-in-the-park-mayors-office-of-medellin> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Israel Restrepo Naranjo

麦德林儿童公园网络：编织家园 / 让我们在公园里玩耍 / 麦德林市长办公室

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