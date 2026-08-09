Medellín Children's Playground Network: Tejiendo Hogares / Juguemos en el Parque / Alcaldía de Medellín

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Category: Public Space

Credits: Alcaldía de Medellín, Distrito Especial de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación. Despacho de la Primera Dama, Alcaldía de Medellín. Margarita Gómez Marín

Secretariat Of Physical Infrastructure Sif: Jaime Naranjo, Claudia Velásquez, Juan Pablo Zuleta, José Ignacio Navas, Ana Isabel Restrepo, Guillermo Alejandro Chantrë, María Alejandra Castrillón, Juan Esteban Yepes, Johana Guzmán, Juan Carlos Mejía, Valentina Astaiza.

Social Team: Nancy Carillo, Soraya Caballero, Margarita Mejía.

Audiovisual Team: Vanessa Tobón, Felipe Meneses, Israel Restrepo, Sebastián Restrepo y Camilo Flórez

Studies: Diana Carvajal, Luis Botero, Carlos García, Edgar Velásquez, Lucila Morales, Ángela Marín

Construction: Dinamic Proyectos e Ingeniería, Consorcio Espublico Medellín Soluciones Civiles del Norte, OYP Ingeniería y Consultoría

Department Of Urban Planning And Architecture: Alejandro Restrepo Montoya

Sponsor: Alcaldía de Medellín, Distrito Especial de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación. Federico Gutiérrez Zuluaga, Alcalde. Margarita Gómez Marín, Primera Dama. Secretaría de Infraestructura Física SIF.

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. The lack of play environments in the peripheral neighborhoods of Medellín has limited opportunities for recreation and family gatherings. Moreover, the scarcity of natural soil and permeable surfaces has intensified the heat island effect and increased the risk of environmental pollution, instability on hillsides, and runoff flooding near creek basins.