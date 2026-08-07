La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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Architects: González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos
- Area: 1700 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Luis Abba
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Manufacturers: ASPEN Lumiere, Arquimetal , FV, Grupo Forestal, Hipercerámico , Hiperpiedras , Mendoglass, Puromármol
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Lead Architects: Charly González Olsina, Eduardo Vega
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Text description provided by the architects. A finely calibrated relationship between volumes defines the premise of the project. Material, light, and shadow construct the transition between the vastness of the landscape and the silent interiority of the temple, giving the winemaking process a precise and transcendental dimension.