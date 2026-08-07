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La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairLa Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Image 3 of 32La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Image 4 of 32La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - Image 5 of 32La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Warehouse
Los Chacayes, Argentina
  • Architects: González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ASPEN Lumiere, Arquimetal , FV, Grupo Forestal, Hipercerámico , Hiperpiedras , Mendoglass, Puromármol
  • Lead Architects: Charly González Olsina, Eduardo Vega
  • Category: Warehouse
  • Leadership Team: Cecilia Blanco, Nicolás Telechea, Bianca Brescia
  • Landscape Architecture: Eduardo Vera
  • Project Management: Integra CPM
  • General Construction: GR Housing
  • City: Los Chacayes
  • Country: Argentina
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© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. A finely calibrated relationship between volumes defines the premise of the project. Material, light, and shadow construct the transition between the vastness of the landscape and the silent interiority of the temple, giving the winemaking process a precise and transcendental dimension.

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Cite: "La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos" [Bodega La Vigilia / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos] 07 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182367/la-vigilia-winery-gonzalez-olsina-and-vega-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Abba

La Vigilia 酒庄 / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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