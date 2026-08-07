La Vigilia Winery / González Olsina & Vega Arquitectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Warehouse

Leadership Team: Cecilia Blanco, Nicolás Telechea, Bianca Brescia

Landscape Architecture: Eduardo Vera

Project Management: Integra CPM

General Construction: GR Housing

City: Los Chacayes

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. A finely calibrated relationship between volumes defines the premise of the project. Material, light, and shadow construct the transition between the vastness of the landscape and the silent interiority of the temple, giving the winemaking process a precise and transcendental dimension.