House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

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Category: Houses

Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Tetsuya Tanaka Structural Engineers

Interior & Furniture: Katsuaki Kobayashi

Luminaire Designer: Katsuaki Kobayashi

Lighting Designer: AURORA Inc. (Yoshiki Ichikawa)

Landscape Designer: Hashiuchi Landscape Design

Construction Team: Miki Kensetsu (Ryo Shibusawa, Hironobu Suzuki)

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project for a detached house in Kinuta, Setagaya Ward. The street in front of the site was dotted with large Japanese red pine trees and houses from the good old days. From the first time I saw the site, I wanted to design a house that feels like a natural part of the landscape.