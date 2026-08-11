  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

Save

House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 2 of 33House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 3 of 33House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopHouse in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - More Images+ 28

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Tetsuya Tanaka Structural Engineers
  • Interior & Furniture: Katsuaki Kobayashi
  • Luminaire Designer: Katsuaki Kobayashi
  • Lighting Designer: AURORA Inc. (Yoshiki Ichikawa)
  • Landscape Designer: Hashiuchi Landscape Design
  • Construction Team: Miki Kensetsu (Ryo Shibusawa, Hironobu Suzuki)
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 2 of 33
© Kengaku Tomooki

Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project for a detached house in Kinuta, Setagaya Ward. The street in front of the site was dotted with large Japanese red pine trees and houses from the good old days. From the first time I saw the site, I wanted to design a house that feels like a natural part of the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182330/house-in-kinuta-kenta-hirayama-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kengaku Tomooki

砧公园住宅 / 平山健太建筑设计事务所 (KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES)

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags