House in Kinuta / KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

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Architects: KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kengaku Tomooki
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- Category: Houses
- Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Tetsuya Tanaka Structural Engineers
- Interior & Furniture: Katsuaki Kobayashi
- Luminaire Designer: Katsuaki Kobayashi
- Lighting Designer: AURORA Inc. (Yoshiki Ichikawa)
- Landscape Designer: Hashiuchi Landscape Design
- Construction Team: Miki Kensetsu (Ryo Shibusawa, Hironobu Suzuki)
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project for a detached house in Kinuta, Setagaya Ward. The street in front of the site was dotted with large Japanese red pine trees and houses from the good old days. From the first time I saw the site, I wanted to design a house that feels like a natural part of the landscape.